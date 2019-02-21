Ariana Grande Cried After She Bumped Into And "Bonded" With Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan met Ariana Grande, while in a LA restaurant. Picture: Twitter

Ariana Grande has ended her feud with Piers Morgan, after he shared a photo of the two of them bonding in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan have had some beef in the past, but it all seems to be over after the Good Morning Britain host shared a picture of the pair together.

During the BRITs, the '7 rings' singer met Piers in a restaurant in Los Angeles, where the pair - apparently - nearly broke down in tears.

So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

Sharing the photo to his 6.55 million followers, Piers wrote "We bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting.

"We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded," continued Piers, before stating that both he and Ari really like each other.

Ariana responded to the photo, saying "thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! [sic]" before coining the hashtag '#FutureFeministPiers'

thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

After a fan questioned the meeting, Ariana Grande reckoned some progress was made with Piers, as "face to face discussion are a bit kinder".

This comes after the pair went toe-to-toe on social media, following Piers' comments about Little Mix. On his show, Good Morning Britain, Piers shamed the 'Touch' singers for stripping on artwork.