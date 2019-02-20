Ariana Grande Confirms She Checks In On Demi Lovato Every Day

Ariana Grande responded to a troll who claimed she ignored Demi Lovato. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande clapped back at a Twitter troll who claimed she ignored Demi Lovato, and never helps promote her music.

Following Demi Lovato's recent stint in rehab, one of her fans questioned Ariana Grande's friendship with her, saying "It’s so funny how Ariana be supporting Miley so openly but stays quiet if Demi has music out

"This is why I don’t really like Ariana," continued the troll, to which the '7 rings' singer responded.

Sharing her message with her 60.9 million Twitter followers, she replied saying "i talk to her everyday u psycho [sic]", confirming her relationship with Demi was as strong as ever.

i talk to her everyday u psycho — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019

When one of her Arianators told the singer to stop acknowledging the hateful comments, to which Ariana agreed, but further insisted that Demi was her "friend friend".

tru. jus saying. that itched me. she’s my friend friend. bye tho. 🙈 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019

