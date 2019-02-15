Demi Lovato Reportedly 'Checks Back Into Rehab' According To US Publication

Demi Lovato has reportedly checked back into rehab. Picture: Instagram

An American online publication is reporting that Demi Lovato has 'returned to rehab' just a day after she was celebrating Valentine's Day.

Demi Lovato has reportedly checked herself back into a rehab facility just months after leaving, according to US publication The Shade Room.

They claim a source close to the the singer told them she checked into a facility in Hawaii, shortly after the online 'attacks' she received for joining in with jokes about rapper, 21 Savage's arrest and potential deportation.

The news surfaces just a day after Demi's boyfriend, Henri Levy, supposedly made a Valentine's Day post on his private Instagram, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to this beautiful soul @DDLovato...I love you to the moon and back."

There has been no official comment from Demi's spokesperson about her rumoured return to rehab and fans spotted her account recently started Lady Gaga on Instagram, leading them to question whether the reports are true.

I don't think Demi is in rehab. — yo (@whimsicalIydemi) February 15, 2019

if the rumor is true, I hope Demi takes her time and surrounds herself with positivity in rehab — REALVATO  (@realful_demi) February 15, 2019

Demi was hospitalised back in July of last year after a drug overdose at her home in LA and continued on to spend time in a rehab facility, being spotted out in public for the first time back in November.

