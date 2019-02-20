WATCH: Ariana Grande ‘Taking A Break’ From Music As She’s ‘Tired Of Her Voice’

Ariana Grande has said she’s ‘taking a break from music’ following record-breaking musical success within the past year.

Ariana Grande told James Corden on The Late Late Show she wants to take a short break from making music, after becoming the first artist since The Beatles to have three of her songs in the top spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

As James congratulated the '7 Rings' hitmaker on her success, Ariana laughed: “I’ll take a break after this. I’ll go away for a little while, I promise.”

But after the TV show host pleaded: “We don’t want you to!” Ari joked she’s “tired” of her voice.

Ariana Grande is taking a break from music. Picture: Getty / CBS

Ariana also said she couldn’t believe how successful her new album 'Thank U, Next' has been, saying it feels “so weird and crazy”.

The songstress appeared on The Late Late show to surprise TNT Boys as they performed 'And I Am Telling You'.

Moments before, the trio – who appeared on talent show The World’s Best – told Corden how they’re huge fans of Ariana and were left open-mouthed when she appeared on stage.

