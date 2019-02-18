Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Message To Brother Frankie Congratulating 20 Months Of Sobriety

Ariana Grande congratulated her brother on 20 months of sobriety. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Ariana Grande has posted a touching tribute to her brother Frankie to celebrate his 20-month milestone of sobriety.

Ariana Grande has a close relationship with her brother Frankie Grande, and their special bond was proved when the former Big Brother star marked 20 months of sobriety on Saturday.

Telling Frankie how proud she is of him, Ariana told her brother he’s “a superhero”.

She tweeted: “Man, I love u @FrankieJGrande. Happy. Twenty. Months. been staring at this drafting n deleting bc everything I write makes me cry [sic].

“Just know I think you’re a superhero and u make me v proud [sic].

“Everyone knows how hard this is and how strong you’ve been. Congratulations and thank God.”

Frankie also wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, saying “this hasn’t been easy”, but that he now sees “a different man than I did 20 months ago”.

The star has spoken out in the past about how he turned to alcohol and drugs to cope with the trauma of the attacks at his sister’s Manchester concert in 2017.

