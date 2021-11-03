Maya Henry Spotted With Engagement Ring Back On Months After Liam Payne Reconciliation

3 November 2021, 12:40

Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her engagement ring from Liam Payne again
Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her engagement ring from Liam Payne again. Picture: @maya_henry/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have rekindled their romance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her £3million engagement ring from Liam Payne amid getting back together.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the 22-year-old model was seen wearing the sparkler on her ring finger for the first time since reuniting with the former One Direction star.

Maya had not worn the ring from Liam since they called off their engagement in June this year.

Liam Payne Just Posted An Unexpected TikTok About Zayn Leaving 1D

Maya Henry has started wearing her engagement ring again
Maya Henry has started wearing her engagement ring again. Picture: Alamy
Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her engagement ring again
Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her engagement ring again. Picture: @maya_henry/Instagram

However, they rekindled their romance just two months later, and it seems the engagement is back on after she was spotted with her engagement ring again.

The couple have been enjoying their time together since rekindling their relationship, with the pair even dressing up as Mr and Mrs Smith for Halloween last weekend.

Liam and Maya first got engaged in August 2020 after the ‘Strip That Down’ singer proposed during lockdown.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry first got engaged last year before briefly splitting in June
Liam Payne and Maya Henry first got engaged last year before briefly splitting in June. Picture: Alamy
Maya Henry and Liam Payne have rekindled their relationship
Maya Henry and Liam Payne have rekindled their relationship. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

This came just a year after they were spotted holding hands on a date night and confirmed their relationship shortly after.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2018, just weeks after his long-term relationship with Cheryl ended.

Maya and Liam first met in 2015 when the American model was lucky enough to meet the singer and his bandmates during a 1D meet and greet.

