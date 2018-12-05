Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Danielle Peazer And Sophia Smith

Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Cheryl. Picture: PA

One Direction’s Liam Payne has had some high profile relationships but who is he dating now? And who has he been linked to in the past? Here’s everything you need to know about his girlfriends present and past.

Liam Payne has dated and been in a relationship with some beautiful ladies in his time from Cheryl, to Danielle Peazer and Sophia Smith.

With the One Direction star most recently revealing his interest in Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, fans have been looking into his girlfriend past and present to see who he is dating and all his ex-girlfriends.

Here’s Liam’s full girlfriend list from potential love interests to his exes:

Cairo Dwek and Liam Payne were linked together in the summer of 2018. Picture: PA

Cairo Dwek - August 2018

Spotted on Snapchat dancing together, the rumour mill went crazy when they thought Liam had found himself dating model Cairo.

However, nothing else emerged from the reports and there have been no further links between the duo.

Cheryl and Liam have adorable son baby Bear together. Picture: PA

Cheryl and Liam - 2016 and 2018

Perhaps one of Liam’s most important relationships as the 25 year old singer become a father with Cheryl.

The pair first met on X Factor when Liam auditioned aged 14 and Cheryl was a judge. Fast forward to 2016 and the couple surprised the nation with the teasing of their romance.

Bear Grey Payne was born in March 2017 and sadly, one year later in a joint statement they confirmed they were no longer a couple.

Sophia Smith and Liam Payne broke up over work commitments. Picture: PA

Sophia Smith - 2013-2015

Originally childhood friends from school, Liam and Sophie dated for two years, however, the Familiar singer admitted long distance just wasn’t for them.

He said at the time: “I’m absolutely devastated to have split with Sophia. But in order to do right by somebody, sometimes it’s better not to do what your heart wants, but to do what’s better for them.”

Danielle Peazer and ex-boyfriend Liam Payne have remained good friends since their split. Picture: PA

Danielle Peazer - 2010-2013

Both Danielle and Liam have remained close friends since their relationship - with rumours they were in contact again recently - which happened after they met on The X Factor.

It’s thought they broke up due to work commitments, her modelling and his touring.