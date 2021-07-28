Liam Payne Sparks Rumours He’s Back With Ex Maya Henry Weeks After Split

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have sparked rumours they've rekindled their romance. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Are Liam Payne and Maya Henry back together? Reconciliation rumours swirl after they were spotted together just a month after they split.

Liam Payne has sparked speculation that he and his ex Maya Henry have rekindled their romance after they were spotted on a date in Buckinghamshire.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the 27-year-old former One Direction star was pictured with his ex-girlfriend at a luxe poolside bar in Beaconsfield over the weekend.

Liam Payne Praising Niall Horan For Getting Vaccinated Shows They’re Still Supportive Besties

Onlookers told the publication that they saw the pair catching up over cocktails at Crazy Bear Hotel before leaving with two pals in Liam’s car.

An insider said: “They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting. I’d say it was heavy petting. He even had his arm around her at one point.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry sparked rumours they've rekindled their relationship. Picture: Alamy

They added: “They didn’t kiss but they were sat right out in the open and it wasn’t like they were ­hiding the fact they were together from what I could see.

“They didn’t seem to care who saw them. Then they left together.”

This comes just weeks after the ‘Familiar’ star reached out to Maya on social media.

In early July, Liam posted a series of cryptic posts to his Instagram Stories, hinting their split was a "mistake".

Liam Payne reached out to ex Maya Henry earlier this month. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne and Maya Henry ended their relationship in June. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

He wrote at the time: “Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it.”

In another post, he said: “‘F**k me I am wise… I love you, we calm,” before tagging his ex in another post.

Liam revealed he and Maya had called time on their relationship in June, 10 months after they got engaged.

He confirmed the news in Steve Bartlett’s podcast Diary of a CEO, explaining he’s “disappointed” in himself, adding: “I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital