Liam Payne Splits From Girlfriend Maya Henry After Getting Engaged Last Year

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have split. Picture: PA

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry have split after less than two years together.

Liam Payne, 27, and girlfriend Maya Henry, 20, got engaged last year after growing close in lockdown, but 10 months on the couple have split.

Confirming the news in Steve Barlett’s podcast Diary of a CEO, the One Direction star said he’s “disappointed” in himself.

Liam said: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships.”

Liam Payne said his split from Maya Henry was 'for the best'. Picture: PA

The dad of one continued: "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

Liam said he “wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore,” but “feels better out of it.”

He confessed: “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for the both of us. I hope she’s happy.”

Maya Henry and Liam Payne got engaged in August 2020. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were together for almost two years. Picture: PA

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer and model Maya got engaged last summer, with Liam getting down on one knee with a £3million ring.

The news came months after they were reported to have split at the start of 2020, claims which were quickly quashed.

It wasn’t until some months later they were seen out in London together, where Maya was proudly showing off her diamond ring.

