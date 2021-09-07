Liam Payne Just Posted An Unexpected TikTok About Zayn Leaving 1D

7 September 2021, 12:53

Liam Payne joked about the meeting his band had after Zayn quit 1D
Liam Payne joked about the meeting his band had after Zayn quit 1D. Picture: Getty / Liam Payne/TikTok
Liam Payne fans are cry-laughing at his TikTok about Zayn Malik quitting One Direction.

Liam Payne still hypes up the One Direction fandom and we’re here for it every time.

But Directioners don’t know what to make of Liam’s TikTok about Zayn Malik quitting the band, and whether they should laugh or cry.

Harry Styles' Fans React After One Direction's ‘Olivia’ Plays At Love On Tour Show

The ‘Sunshine’ singer, whose former bandmates are Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, unexpectedly posted a clip of himself miming to the voiceover: “Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?”

One Direction went their separate ways after Zayn quit
One Direction went their separate ways after Zayn quit. Picture: Getty

He wrote over the video: “POV the meeting after Zayn quit… forgot I had this in drafts.”

Hoping fans didn’t take it too seriously, he added in the caption: “Forgot I made this a while ago, hope you see the funny side.”

That didn’t stop Directioners sharing their shock at Liam’s vid, with thousands taking to the comments to share their reactions.

“Liam chose payne,” one person replied.

Zayn Malik quit 1D in 2015
Zayn Malik quit 1D in 2015. Picture: Getty

“I thought this was a fan account help me gosh,” added another stunned fan.

“Liam you did not just,” wrote a third.

“None of us are getting over this - jaw = on the floor,” accurately commented someone else.

“No way he posted this,” and “I can’t believe this is real,” are also frequent occurrences in the comment box.

Zayn sensationally quit 1D in 2015, with the rest of the boys embarking on solo careers less than a year later.

