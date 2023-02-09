Love Island’s Zara Claims Huge Row With Tom Was Never Aired

9 February 2023, 10:40

Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom in the villa
Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom in the villa. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown shared the details of her argument with Tom Clare after being dumped from Love Island.

Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown claimed she had a huge row with Tom Clare in the villa before she was dumped.

The islander became a fan-favourite on the show but was dumped after being last in a re-coupling shortly after ending things with Tom.

Love Island Fans Convinced New Bombshell Claudia Fogarty Is Tom Clare’s Ex

Since leaving the villa, she revealed that at the height of her fallout with Tom, they had a huge row which left her in tears, but was never actually aired.

Speaking to Grazia, Zara said: “The argument with Tom was unaired and it’s weird that it wasn’t aired actually - context wise it would have made sense why the challenge went the way it did.”

Love Island's Zara said her row with Tom left her in tears
Love Island's Zara said her row with Tom left her in tears. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “Me and Tom had an amazing day – it was probably the best day we had together in the villa. We got ready for the evening and me and the girls were sitting by the firepit.

"Then Tom come storming over like 'Zara, come here, I need to talk to you.' He was literally raging.

"I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. He said, 'The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron and you’ve been using Shaq to make me jealous.'"

Zara's argument with Tom is said to have happened before the tense challenge
Zara's argument with Tom is said to have happened before the tense challenge. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom that was never aired on TV
Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom that was never aired on TV. Picture: ITV2

Zara then explained that the challenge happened soon after that, and he had made her think that people were speaking about her behind her back.

She also went on to claim that Tom later admitted he "would have picked her for all three but he thought it'd be boring”, so instead added Olivia Hawkins and Lana Jenkins into the mix for his answer.

Tom has since coupled up with Samie Elishi, but has his head been turned by new bombshell Claudia Fogarty?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to tune into the BRITs this year

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2023

Taylor Swift wore something borrowed on Grammy night

Taylor Swift Channeled Boyfriend Joe Alwyn With Grammys After-Party Look

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans can't get over their adorable new photos

Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Have Just Given Us All Baby Fever

How you can apply for Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Is Happening & Here’s How To Apply

Everything you need to know about Charlotte Ritchie

Who Plays Kate In 'You' Series 4? Everything You Need To Know About Charlotte Ritchie

TV & Film

Penn Badgley sheds light on You's new direction

Penn Badgley Explains The New Direction Of You Season 4

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star