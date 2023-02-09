Love Island’s Zara Claims Huge Row With Tom Was Never Aired

Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown shared the details of her argument with Tom Clare after being dumped from Love Island.

Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown claimed she had a huge row with Tom Clare in the villa before she was dumped.

The islander became a fan-favourite on the show but was dumped after being last in a re-coupling shortly after ending things with Tom.

Since leaving the villa, she revealed that at the height of her fallout with Tom, they had a huge row which left her in tears, but was never actually aired.

Speaking to Grazia, Zara said: “The argument with Tom was unaired and it’s weird that it wasn’t aired actually - context wise it would have made sense why the challenge went the way it did.”

Love Island's Zara said her row with Tom left her in tears. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “Me and Tom had an amazing day – it was probably the best day we had together in the villa. We got ready for the evening and me and the girls were sitting by the firepit.

"Then Tom come storming over like 'Zara, come here, I need to talk to you.' He was literally raging.

"I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. He said, 'The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron and you’ve been using Shaq to make me jealous.'"

Zara's argument with Tom is said to have happened before the tense challenge. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Zara claimed she had a huge row with Tom that was never aired on TV. Picture: ITV2

Zara then explained that the challenge happened soon after that, and he had made her think that people were speaking about her behind her back.

She also went on to claim that Tom later admitted he "would have picked her for all three but he thought it'd be boring”, so instead added Olivia Hawkins and Lana Jenkins into the mix for his answer.

Tom has since coupled up with Samie Elishi, but has his head been turned by new bombshell Claudia Fogarty?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

