Two Dumped Love Island Stars Pictured Getting Cosy After Leaving The Villa

Love Island's Ruchee and Andre have sparked romance rumours since leaving the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island series 10 contestants Ruchee Gurung and Andre Furtado have been spending time together outside of the villa.

Could love be in the air for Love Island stars Ruchee Gurung and Andre Furtado? Fans think so after they noticed the pair had been spending time together after being dumped from the island.

The series 10 contestants both joined the line-up on day one before their journeys were cut short in separate eliminations just days apart from each other.

Ruchee was the second islander to be dumped after she was in the bottom two with Ella Thomas, with their fellow islanders deciding to save Ella to explore her connection with Tyrique Hyde.

Meanwhile, Andre was in the boys’ bottom three days later and was sent packing.

Love Island's Ruchee and Andre have continued getting to know each other on the outside. Picture: ITV2

However, the two have seemingly continued to explore their connection on the outside world after fans noticed they’d been spending time together.

One photo, in particular, has gone viral online, showing Andre with his arm around Ruchee while she scrolled through her phone.

Meanwhile, they also posted Instagram Stories of them hanging out together with friends.

Ruchee and Andre were coupled up for a short time on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Ruchee and Andre began getting to know each other after a few days in the villa and spent some time coupled up before the latter decided to re-explore his connection with Catherine Agbaje.

But it seems their friendship-turned-romance-turned-friendship has circled back to romance as the two dumped islanders enjoy their time together outside of the villa.

Although they’re yet to confirm their relationship status, fans are shipping them together, with one person tweeting: “OHHHHH THEY LOOK CUTEEEE,” while another added: “Shipping themmmmmmmmmm [sic].”

