Love Island's Lucinda Addresses Relationship With Footballer Ex Aaron Connolly

Lucinda Strafford revealed she's in the 'early stages' of dating her ex Aaron Connolly again. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has responded to claims she’s back with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly.

Just weeks after being spotted on a day out with her footballer ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly, Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has confirmed they've rekindled their romance.

The 22-year-old, who recently became an ambassador for clothing brand I Saw It First, confirmed she and Aaron are back on, but admitted they’re taking things slowly.

Lucinda was rumoured to still have been secretly dating the Brighton and Hove Albion player whilst in the villa, which she swiftly denied when she left the show.

She enjoyed two brief romances with Islanders Brad McClelland and Aaron Francis in the villa, but ultimately didn’t find love during her summer in Mallorca.

Love Island's Lucinda explained her ex reached out to her after leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

After being spotted reuniting with her ex just a few weeks ago, Lucinda addressed where things are headed in her romance with the Irish sports player.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “So, yeah, we are sort of talking again. We're seeing where things go, we're not back together as such but we're taking it step by step.”

The blonde bombshell explained that her former beau had reached out to her after she left the villa.

She continued: “I came out the villa, it didn't work out between me and Aaron, it was very reciprocated where we both said: 'Maybe not, maybe we're better friends’.”

Lucinda Strafford has rekindled her romance with Aaron Connolly. Picture: ITV2

Lucinda admitted she and her football player ex are 'chatting again'. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

"And then, obviously I met Brad a couple of times and that sort of fizzled out as well. I feel like maybe there was a reason it didn't work in the villa so it wasn't going to work outside," she added, “Then, obviously, I was single and he sort of reached out and then the rest is sort off..."

Addressing whether the couple are exclusive, she said: “We're just sort of chatting again. It's nothing too serious at all. I think I'm sort of keeping my options open but I'm not really talking to anyone else at the moment.

“So, it's sort of mixed between both really. It's quite early stages again."

