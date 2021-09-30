Love Island’s Faye Just Revealed The Villa Had A Secret Area We Didn’t See On TV

By Capital FM

Faye Winter explained to her followers that there was a part of the Love Island villa we didn’t see this year.

Love Island’s Faye Winter has opened up about a secret area of the villa that didn’t make it to our screens this year - the smoking area.

The 26-year-old, who came in third place on the show with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, revealed exactly why we didn’t see that part of the villa.

Love Island’s Teddy Brings Back Sweet Villa Gesture For Faye

Faye took to her Instagram Stories to take part in a fan Q&A, when someone asked: “Who was a smoker in the villa??”

The former Islander then explained that none of the contestants this year actually smoked, leaving that section of the villa completely empty this summer.

Love Island's Faye said there were no smokers in this year's series. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

She said: "How funny. None of us this year.

"No one smoked - so you didn't miss out on any drama whatsoever which is cool, isn't it? Yeah, no one was a smoker."

The show brought in a smoking ban ahead of the 2018 series, introducing a separate area for contestants to take cigarette breaks.

Faye and Teddy came in third place on Love Island 2021. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

The Love Island smoking area was banned from being shown on TV in 2018 onwards. Picture: ITV2

The area had rules in place such as a limit on the number of people who could visit at one time, to avoid any drama.

The ban was introduced after there were complaints about seeing the Islanders smoking on TV.

Before the ban, the cast who did smoke were given 20 cigarettes a day, which was shown on the telly between 2015-2017.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital