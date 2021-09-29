Love Island’s Teddy Brings Back Sweet Villa Gesture For Faye

29 September 2021, 11:06

Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye
Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Teddy Soares has brought back a regular Love Island gesture for his girlfriend Faye Winter.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have become a fan-favourite couple from the villa this year after they came in third place in the show.

The pair have stayed active on Instagram since they left, keeping us all up to date with how their relationship is blossoming in the outside world.

The latest update has us in our feels as Teddy brought back a regular moment from the villa, especially for his girlfriend.

Love Island’s Faye & Teddy Take Fans On Viewings As They House Hunt Together

Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye
Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

In what is an adorable 2021-esque gesture, Teddy made Faye an iced coffee to start her day, and we’re getting nostalgic!

Sharing a snap of the coffee to her Instagram Stories, she simply wrote: “@teddy_soares understood the assignment.”

The pair have spent a lot of quality time together recently and even revealed they are house hunting!

Faye and Teddy have been house hunting
Faye and Teddy have been house hunting. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy's relationship has been going strong
Faye and Teddy's relationship has been going strong. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Teddy lived in London before Love Island, while Faye lived in Devon and it seems they are pretty keen on setting up their home in Faye's hometown in the South West.

The 26-year-old former lettings manager shared videos of the house viewings they had, giving fans a glimpse of what homes they’re looking at.

The couple are going from strength to strength since leaving the villa and it’s safe to say we’re all excited to see more of their moving journey!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about actor Wi Ha-joon

Who Plays The Dishy Detective In Netflix's Squid Game?

TV & Film

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained

Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

When Does After We Fell Come Out In The UK?

Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic!

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him