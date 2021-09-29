Love Island’s Teddy Brings Back Sweet Villa Gesture For Faye

Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Teddy Soares has brought back a regular Love Island gesture for his girlfriend Faye Winter.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have become a fan-favourite couple from the villa this year after they came in third place in the show.

The pair have stayed active on Instagram since they left, keeping us all up to date with how their relationship is blossoming in the outside world.

The latest update has us in our feels as Teddy brought back a regular moment from the villa, especially for his girlfriend.

Love Island’s Faye & Teddy Take Fans On Viewings As They House Hunt Together

Teddy brought back the ultimate Love Island gesture for Faye. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

In what is an adorable 2021-esque gesture, Teddy made Faye an iced coffee to start her day, and we’re getting nostalgic!

Sharing a snap of the coffee to her Instagram Stories, she simply wrote: “@teddy_soares understood the assignment.”

The pair have spent a lot of quality time together recently and even revealed they are house hunting!

Faye and Teddy have been house hunting. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy's relationship has been going strong. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Teddy lived in London before Love Island, while Faye lived in Devon and it seems they are pretty keen on setting up their home in Faye's hometown in the South West.

The 26-year-old former lettings manager shared videos of the house viewings they had, giving fans a glimpse of what homes they’re looking at.

The couple are going from strength to strength since leaving the villa and it’s safe to say we’re all excited to see more of their moving journey!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital