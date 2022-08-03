Love Island Fans Question Luca’s Absence From Gemma’s Social Media As Other Finalists Share Couple Posts

3 August 2022, 10:26

Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post
Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post. Picture: ITV2/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Luca Bish was nowhere to be seen as Gemma Owen’s account shared a standalone snap of the 19-year-old without her beau to celebrate her Love Island journey.

Love Island fans are baffled by Luca Bish’s absence from Gemma Owen’s social media page following the couple becoming runners-up in the final on Monday night.

The family and friends who are running the Instagram accounts belonging to the Islanders each shared posts of their respective couples, celebrating their Love Island journey as it came to an end, including winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Gemma’s account was the only one to not share a picture in her couple, as the person running her account shared a standalone snap of the finalist.

Ekin-Su Met Harry Styles And Fans Want Him To Know How Lucky He Is

Gemma and Luca came in second place on Love Island 2022
Gemma and Luca came in second place on Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

The caption for the post read: “Words can’t describe how proud we all are of Gemma. She has shown the nation how mature, honest and classy she truly is. From the bottom of our hearts thank you for all the love and support…Gemma is going to be SO overwhelmed.

“We are passing this back to Gemma now… We have loved running her account and being part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait for what the future holds,” before hashtagging ‘#TeamGemma’, which some fans thought was snubbing Luca.

It wasn’t long before fans picked up on Luca’s absence, with one writing in the comments: “No mention of Luca whoever is running her insta definitely isn’t a fan of him.”

Gemma and Luca became runners up in the Love Island final
Gemma and Luca became runners up in the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

“No pic of them both together…?” questioned another, while another said: “Why have you not posted about both Luca and Gemma?”

One disappointed fan penned: “No but atleast Post the “runners up” picture. Geez, one would swear Gemma left alone according to the person running this account. It’s not about you, whether you support Luca or not. She’s with him, it’s her account, so atleast post it.”

This comes after Luca’s account shared a heartwarming post celebrating the couple after they came in second place, as the post read: “Thank you SO much from the bottom of our hearts for all of the support you’ve shown this gorgeous couple. So excited to continue watching your journey from the outside. You really did win by finding each other.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Purple Hearts is Netflix's new hit

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

Some of Harry's best show-stopping concert moments...

All The Show-Stealing Harry Styles Concert Moments: From Proposals To Baby Reveals

Khloe Kardashian has 'liked' a post about Kris Jenner 'leaking' Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Post About Kris Jenner ‘Leaking’ Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage

Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island...

Love Island's Indiyah Has Found A Fan In Lizzo

Love Island

Justin Bieber has returned to his tour

Justin Bieber Thanks Fans In Emotional Return To His Tour After Health Scare

Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'

Who Is Chelsea Menna? Meet Luke Trotman’s Girlfriend As They ‘Get Engaged’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star