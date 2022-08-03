Love Island Fans Question Luca’s Absence From Gemma’s Social Media As Other Finalists Share Couple Posts

Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post. Picture: ITV2/Shutterstock

Luca Bish was nowhere to be seen as Gemma Owen’s account shared a standalone snap of the 19-year-old without her beau to celebrate her Love Island journey.

Love Island fans are baffled by Luca Bish’s absence from Gemma Owen’s social media page following the couple becoming runners-up in the final on Monday night.

The family and friends who are running the Instagram accounts belonging to the Islanders each shared posts of their respective couples, celebrating their Love Island journey as it came to an end, including winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Gemma’s account was the only one to not share a picture in her couple, as the person running her account shared a standalone snap of the finalist.

Gemma and Luca came in second place on Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

All of the female finalists' first Insta posts from their accounts since the result 👀👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tViITrNnIO — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) August 2, 2022

The caption for the post read: “Words can’t describe how proud we all are of Gemma. She has shown the nation how mature, honest and classy she truly is. From the bottom of our hearts thank you for all the love and support…Gemma is going to be SO overwhelmed.

“We are passing this back to Gemma now… We have loved running her account and being part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait for what the future holds,” before hashtagging ‘#TeamGemma’, which some fans thought was snubbing Luca.

It wasn’t long before fans picked up on Luca’s absence, with one writing in the comments: “No mention of Luca whoever is running her insta definitely isn’t a fan of him.”

Gemma and Luca became runners up in the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

“No pic of them both together…?” questioned another, while another said: “Why have you not posted about both Luca and Gemma?”

One disappointed fan penned: “No but atleast Post the “runners up” picture. Geez, one would swear Gemma left alone according to the person running this account. It’s not about you, whether you support Luca or not. She’s with him, it’s her account, so atleast post it.”

This comes after Luca’s account shared a heartwarming post celebrating the couple after they came in second place, as the post read: “Thank you SO much from the bottom of our hearts for all of the support you’ve shown this gorgeous couple. So excited to continue watching your journey from the outside. You really did win by finding each other.”

