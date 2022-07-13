Gemma's Dad Michael Owen Addresses If He’s Joining Love Island's ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode

Michael Owen addressed if he's heading into Love Island for the family episode. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Love Island fans have been waiting for the episode when contestants’ parents and siblings head into the villa, with people, in particular, wanting to see Gemma’s dad Michael Owen.

Love Island has had us on the edge of our seats for weeks and fans already can’t wait for the ‘meet the parents’ episode when families come in to surprise the finalists; and this year people are already rooting for Gemma Owen & Luca Bish to make it there, as well as Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The Love Island final is less than a month away, and the parents' episode usually airs the day before the final, once those couples with the most solid connections are treated to a surprise visit from their nearest and dearest.

In particular, viewers have been hoping for football legend Michael Owen’s arrival in the villa to come in and meet Gemma’s bae Luca, who has been coupled up with her from early on in the series.

Michael Owen has finally addressed whether or not he’ll be heading into the Majorcan villa to meet his daughter’s love interest.

Love Island fans are rooting for Luca Bish and Gemma Owen to make it to the final. Picture: ITV2

Michael Owen won't be joining the Love Island 'meet the parents' episode. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Sky Sports At The Races after watching his horse Box To Box run, the former England player revealed that unfortunately, he won’t be heading into the villa.

When asked about who will be there to support his 19-year-old daughter, Michael revealed his wife and Gemma’s mum Louise Owen will be doing the honours instead.

He said: “My wife will do that duty. I’ll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter.”

Molly-Mae Hague with her mum and sister during the family episode of Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

Kem and Amber's parents visited them in the villa in Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV2

The football star went on to joke that watching his racehorse was far more nerve-wracking than turning into the show, adding: “I don't know what I'll get from Box To Box.

"But I know what I'm going to get from my daughter. I've fathered her for 19 years so I’m pretty sure what I'm going to get from her.”

It’s likely Louise will be joined by one of Gemma’s siblings or friends during the family episode if she makes it to the final, as ordinarily, two people come in to support the Islander.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

