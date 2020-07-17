Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Hints LM6 Album Is Finished After ‘Listening To It’ Until 3AM With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards fuelled rumours that LM6 is ready. Picture: PA/Instagram

Perrie Edwards has given Little Mix fans hope that LM6 is finally finished!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has just dropped the biggest hint about LM6 and we’re so excited!

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker has fans buzzing that her and her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new album is finished after teasing the news on social media.

Little Mix Announce New Skincare Range With Simple & Launch ‘Choose Kindness’ Campaign

The songstress, who has just been unveiled as the new face of Nando’s, took to her Instagram story to post a selfie, at 2:54am, saying that she got ‘carried away’ listening to the new record with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She wrote: "Just realised the time. Alex and I got carried away listening to the new album.”

Perrie Edwards hinted that LM6 is ready. Picture: Instagram

Perrie added: “F**k it’s so good. I’m so excited! But for now. Time for bed!”

This comes as The Search stars have been teasing their upcoming single ‘Holiday’, which is set to drop next Friday, July 24.

Fans have been going crazy waiting for the new Little Mix era to begin and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

One wrote: "Seriously I can't contain the excitement [heart eye emoji].”

Seriously I can't contain the excitement😁🤍😍🥺 pic.twitter.com/9G2HezVIjC — ɮօʊռƈɛɮǟƈᏦ ǟʍʏ✊🏾🖤 (@HAM44Strip) July 16, 2020

🚨LITTLE MIX EMERGENCY🚨

Perrie and Alex have been listening the LM6 album! IT IS FINISHED! #LM6IsComing pic.twitter.com/HQPQ2glUQh — Little Mix Squad 🏝 (@SquadBrasilLM) July 17, 2020

"YAAAASSSSSS IM READY TO BOARD #HOLIDAYISCOMING [sic],” penned another eager fan.

"Perrie and Alex have been listening to the LM6album! IT IS FINISHED! #LM6IsComing [sic],” said a third.

The girls were also recently spotted together for the first time in months, after Jesy shared an Instagram story with Perrie, fuelling rumours that LM6 is coming sooner than expected!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!