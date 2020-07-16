Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Unveiled As New Face Of Nando’s In ‘Peri’ Delivery Advert

16 July 2020, 12:55

Nando's featured Perrie Edwards in their new delivery advert
Nando's featured Perrie Edwards in their new delivery advert. Picture: PA/Instagram/YouTube

Perrie Edwards is the new face of Nando’s after the restaurant shared their new delivery advert featuring the Little Mix star.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has been unveiled as the new face of Nando’s after an advert was released for the eatery’s new delivery service.

The restaurant didn’t miss their opportunity to sign up the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker as she probably has the most perfect name to team up with them!

Perrie Edwards' Net Worth: How Much Is The Little Mix Singer Worth?

In the advert, a delivery driver turns up to Perrie’s house, with a Nando’s order for ‘PERi Edwards’ - a play on the LM5 star’s name and their signature peri peri sauce.

The 27-year-old’s new venture comes as the restaurant’s very own delivery service was announced.

Perrie Edwards is in the new Nando's advert
Perrie Edwards is in the new Nando's advert. Picture: YouTube
Little Mix fans were happy to see Perrie Edwards' new venture
Little Mix fans were happy to see Perrie Edwards' new venture. Picture: Twitter

Although food delivery was available before through other services such as Deliveroo, they can now bring their new door-to-door dining to fans of the establishment.

Fans were buzzing to see the ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress in the adverts and rushed to Twitter to praise her new ad.

One person wrote: “Perrie in a nando’s ad, you really can’t make this up [sic] [crying emoji].”

“NOT AT PERRIE BEING IN A COMMERCIAL FOR NANDOS UM- [sic],” penned another.

"Her face when she closes the door is me every time ahahahahahha [sic],” tweeted a third.

It seems Perrie is keeping herself super busy with work lately as she also posted that she was back with her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall after Jesy shared a video on her Instagram story.

The stars are getting back to work and we couldn’t be more excited to see what they’ve got in store for fans!

