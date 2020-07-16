Little Mix Announce New Skincare Range With Simple & Launch ‘Choose Kindness’ Campaign

16 July 2020, 12:31

Little Mix have a new skincare range out.
Little Mix have a new skincare range out. Picture: Simple

Little Mix have a new skincare range and have teamed up with a charity to encourage their fans to ‘choose kindness’.

Little Mix are the queens of glowing skin, so we’re buzzing to hear they’ve released a new range of skincare with Simple.

We’re also super proud that Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have taken the opportunity to partner with Ditch the Label charity, which aims to raise awareness of bullying and help more people ‘choose kindness,' for the campaign.

Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar Fuel Dating Rumours With Flirty Instagram Comments

Little Mix are the queens of glowing skin!
Little Mix are the queens of glowing skin! Picture: PA images

The 'LM5' singers made the announcement on Instagram with a super cute video, and it’s the first time we’ve seen them together in months!

They captioned the post: “We're back with @SimpleSkin for another year of choosing kindness, and we can't wait to show you what we've got in store #SimpleChooseKindness.”

The range includes micellar water, wipes, sheet masks an diol free eye make-up remover and is available to buy online and in store now.

Fans of the ‘Break Up Song’ singers rushed to the comment on how ‘gorge’ and ‘cute’ they look in the campaign and expressed their happiness about them being ‘back together’.

“I’m so happy that you're all back together! I missed you,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “I can’t stop watching this. We’ve missed you girls! I feel so emotional right now.”

Leigh-Anne’s hair, which is styled in two waist-length braids, also got a lot of attention.

“Can we talk about Leigh’s hair…. A SERVE!,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Those cute long braids are everything.”

