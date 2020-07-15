Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar Fuel Dating Rumours With Flirty Instagram Comments

Sean Sagar left a flirty comment on Jesy Nelson's Instagram pic. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam / PA

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is said to be growing close to Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

Jesy Nelson insisted she and actor Sean Sagar were just good friends when dating rumours recently emerged, but the couple are doing little to dispel the romance speculation.

The Little Mix star and the Our Girl actor only fuelled the rumours they’re growing close when Jesy posted a raunchy selfie on Instagram.

Posing in a black, tuxedo-style plunging dress, Jesy captioned her sultry Instagram upload: “It’s been a while.”

Sean Sagar shared his appreciation for Jesy Nelson's raunchy picture. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Jesy looked as stunning as always in the snap, displaying her long caramel locks and revealing a glimpse of her black bra.

Amongst the thousands of comments, Sean wrote: “Riggghhhtttt,” with a fire emoji.

Their mutual pal Felicity Hayward also commented: “YES IT HAS I MISS YOU.”

Jesy and Sean have reportedly been spending quality time together since lockdown restrictions began to ease, with the 30-year-old pictured leaving the singer’s house.

A source told the tabloids at the time the couple have “really hit it off” and have “the same sense of humour.”

However, a spokesperson for Jesy later said: “Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar and states that they are just friends.”

It comes after Jesy split from boyfriend of 18 months Chris Hughes at the start of lockdown in March.

Their relationship came to an end over the phone after Jesy apparently felt “it had run its course.”

