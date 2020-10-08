Little Mix Throw Shade At Simon Cowell With 'Not A Pop Song’ Lyrics

Little Mix parted ways with Simon Cowell's label, Syco, days before the release of their fifth studio album, 'LM5'.
Little Mix throw shade at Simon Cowell in new song lyrics on ‘Not A Pop Song’.

Little Mix have a brand new era on the way, along with their sixth studio album, ‘Confetti’.

The first track released from the record was ‘Break Up Song,’ which Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall followed up with the summer bop ‘Holiday’.

However, their upcoming single, ‘Not a Pop Song,’ which will be released on 9 October, throws some serious shade at their old boss and X Factor judge, Simon Cowell.

The song suggests that the music mogul and his team treated The Search stars like ‘puppets on a string’ when they were signed to his label, Syco.

The full lyrics read: “I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song.”

However, a source close to the girls has insisted the song ‘isn’t meant in a bitchy way’ and that the girls are confident Simon ‘will see the funny side’.

They told Metro: “It’s not bitchy – and isn’t meant in a bitchy way at all.

“They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful.

“It’s about them growing up and becoming women in a way.”

The girls parted ways with Simon and his record label just days before the release of their fifth studio album ‘LM5’.

Opening up about their decision in an interview with The Guardian, Jesy said:

“We so wanted to write a song like Strip and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single.

“We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photo shoot, so we were excited.

“Obviously, when Woman Like Me was put on the table, in our heads Strip was going to be the first single, and [Woman Like Me] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about.

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.”

