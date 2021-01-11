Liam Payne Regularly Tests For Coronavirus So He Can Safely Visit His Son Bear Who Lives With Mum Cheryl

Liam Payne admitted it's been 'hard' to visit his son during the pandemic. Picture: Liam Payne/Cheryl Instagram.

Liam Payne regularly tests for Covid so that he can safely visit his son Bear. (We Stan a cautious King!)

Liam Payne tests for coronavirus before visiting his son, Bear, who he once credited for making him a better person and who he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

The One Direction star recently admitted it’s been ‘hard’ to see his little boy during the pandemic, despite him only living ‘up the street,’ but he’s not taking any chances.

Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017. Picture: Liam Payne/Cheryl Instagram.

He also opened up about how ‘big’ the 3-year-old, who was born in 2017, has gotten.

He said: “I went and saw Bear today we had a little hangout which was nice as I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.

"It's hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I'm negative before I go over and see him so it's having to wait that couple of days before you can test so...

"He's only up the street and it's dead complicated but he's gotten so big, huge."

Liam and Cheryl have successfully been co-parenting their little boy ever since they split in 2018 after two-and-a-half years of dating.

Announcing their separation in a statement at the time, the couple said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The pair have never publicly discussed the reason for their break-up, which was apparently a mutual decision, but they have both vowed to always remain a family.

Liam is now in a relationship with Maya Henry, who he got engaged to last year, and Cheryl, as far as we know, has remained single, insisting she’s already met the ‘man of my dreams’ in the form of her son.

