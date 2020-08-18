Liam Payne Shares Adorable Cooking Story With Son Bear During Instagram Live

Liam Payne jumped on Instagram Live to share a heartwarming father-son moment. Picture: Instagram

Liam Payne took to his Instagram live and told fans the cutest story about when he recently cooked with his son, Bear.

Liam Payne is no stranger to sharing adorable stories about his son, Bear, and his latest has sent fans into meltdown!

The One Direction star took to Instagram live to share with fans a cute father-son moment he recently had with his 3-year-old child, who he shares with pop star, Cheryl.

He said: “The moment that I went over to his house the other week I thought we’d cook a dinner, because that’s what I do.

“And I was like ‘do you wanna help me cook’ and he literally got so excited.”

Liam Payne shared the cutest story about his son, Bear. Picture: Instagram

Liam continued: “He was like ‘ooh’, he couldn’t believe it. He came over to help me cook so I was like getting him to season the chicken and do some stuff with the potatoes.

“And then he said to me, 'thank you for being the happiness’, which I thought was the cutest thing I’ve ever heard a child [say].

“‘Thank you daddy, thank you for being the happiness’, which was honestly the cutest thing ever. So that’s gotta be my favourite moment so far.

“That’s something you’ll never forget, really.”

Liam Payne's fans showed love to the star after sharing his story about Bear. Picture: Twitter

It’s no surprise that the heartwarming story sent fans into meltdown, with people rushing to the comments to share a serious amount of ‘aww’s and heart emojis.

One person wrote: “When he said that my heart melted [heart emoji].”

"Liam talking about how bear told him "thank you for being happiness" MELTS MY HEART,” added another.

Honestly, we are living for these super cute stories!

