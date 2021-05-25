Leigh-Anne Pinnock Nominated For NTA Following Race, Pop & Power Documentary

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been nominated for an NTA after fronting her first documentary about racism within society and the music industry.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is nominated for a National Television Award following the release of her empowering documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power.

The 29-year-old Little Mix star has been nominated for an award in a new category, Authored Documentary.

The pregnant singer’s film will be up against Kate Garraway's programme, Finding Derek and Marcus Rashford's Feeding Britain's Children amongst others.

Leigh-Anne will be following in the footsteps of her former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who won an NTA for her documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

Jesy’s documentary, which looked at the effects of cyberbullying as she reflected on her own experience with online trolls, was released in 2019.

She went on to be awarded an NTA for Best Factual Programme Award in January 2020.

Leigh-Anne’s documentary explored racial injustice within society and the music industry in the UK and aired earlier this month.

Race, Pop & Power saw the ‘Confetti’ songstress open up about her experiences of racism, with her saying: “Being a black girl in the pop industry, I feel like I have a responsibility to speak up.”

Leigh-Anne, who recently announced she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray, added: “The documentary is about racism in the UK and we touch on colourism as well. I wanted to speak on my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the black girl in the band and people identifying me as the black girl.”

During the documentary, Leigh-Anne announced that she, Andre and her sister Sairah have also launched The Black Fund, which is an organisation that will help black people get into the creative industries and will channel both finances and other support to charities that carry out important work to empower black communities.

The NTAs will take place in September this year.

