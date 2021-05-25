Leigh-Anne Pinnock's £40k Engagement Ring Stolen From Surrey Mansion

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are devastated over the missing ring. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock's £40k engagement ring from fiancé Andre Gray went missing from their Surrey mansion.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ‘distraught’ as the engagement ring given to her by fiancé Andre Gray was stolen from their home.

As the couple were in the process of moving house, Leigh-Anne’s £40,000 engagement ring went missing from their Surrey mansion bedroom.

It comes after the Little Mix singer, 29, announced earlier this month that she and footballer fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child together.

Their exciting baby news was announced one year after they got engaged in May 2020 when Andre proposed with a stunning emerald stone with rose gold mounted diamonds.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ring went missing from her home with Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

As the couple are preparing to welcome their bundle of joy they decided to relocate from their £4.5 million six-bedroom mansion and move into a more family-friendly abode for their growing brood.

Surrey Police released a statement on the reported burglary: "Officers were called on May 13th after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing."

Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock with the diamond encrusted emerald ring. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The Tabloids reported that the sentimental ring was purposefully kept in a safe place in the master bedroom as a preventative measure for the high-profile pair.

Surrey Police have not yet confirmed if the missing band was subject to a burglary or the result of an opportunist that had access to their home amid the relocation chaos.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and bandmate Perrie Edwards are both expecting their first child. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne is preparing for her first child alongside fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards – their pregnancy announcements were just days apart.

Mum-to-be Leigh-Anne is said to be 'distraught' as the emerald band was not just extremely expensive but also held huge sentimental value to the expectant mother.

