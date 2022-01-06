Kourtney Sends Khloé Kardashian Flowers After Tristan Thompson Paternity Test Results
6 January 2022, 15:55
Kourtney Kardashian shows support to Khloé in the sweetest way as the Tristan Thompson scandal becomes public knowledge.
Khloé Kardashian has been flooded with support from friends and family amid Tristan Thompson's positive paternity test.
The oldest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, showed she's the ultimate supportive sister as she made a sweet gesture to the 37-year-old as all the drama unravelled.
Tristan released a public apology to Khloé last week, revealing that he had, in fact, fathered personal trainer Maralee Nichols' baby.
The Good American founder took to her social media to show off the extravagant bouquet of flowers she received from Kourtney and her new fiancé, Travis Barker.
Khloé – who shares a daughter, True Thompson, with the NBA star – shared a snap of the lavish favor to her whopping 210 million followers on Instagram.
She wrote: "My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you."
The kind gesture comes just days after the basketball player sent his daughter True 100 red roses as an apology for his infidelity towards her mother.
In the post Tristan dedicated to Khloé earlier this week, he wrote: "Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.
"I am so incredibly sorry," he finished the emotional post.
The mum-of-one is yet to comment on the scandal but has received an outpouring of love online – family included!
