Kim Kardashian Reveals Moment She Knew She Wanted To Divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/PA

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye West on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has been publicly opening up about her split from her husband of six years, Kanye West.

The reality TV star, who filed for divorce from her ex in February, recently broke her silence on their split and has now revealed the moment she knew she wanted to call things off.

Kim Kardashian's Reaction To Ex Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk

During the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim sat down with her mum and momager Kris Jenner to get candid about when she knew she wanted to call time on her relationship with Kanye.

She revealed that when she turned 40 she reached a milestone and a sudden realisation that her life with her ex wasn’t what she wanted anymore.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim said: “I never thought I was lonely,” as she spoke about the exes’ split life between California and Wyoming, adding, “I always thought, that's totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him. And I was OK with that.

"After turning 40 this year, I realised, no. I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want.

“I want someone that, we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kim admitted as she recalled her quarantine workouts with her sister Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson, adding that those moments made her want a partner who was more “present”.

She continued: “It's the little things. I have all the big things. I have all the extravagant, everything you could possibly want, and no one will ever do it like that. And I'm grateful for those experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

Kim Kardashian shared the reasons behind her wanting to divorce Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share custody of their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim went on to explain that her goal was “total happiness”, adding: “Obviously, complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more, a majority of the time, that's all I wanna do.

“Wherever that takes me, I just want my pure happiness. That's what I'm working on, figuring out how to get there."

Kanye has since moved on with model and long-term friend Irina Shayk, who previously dated Bradley Cooper.

Kimye have agreed on joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital