Kim Kardashian Just Explained All The Photoshop Rumours Surrounding Her Instagram

Kim Kardashian just got honest about her 'photoshopped' posts. Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian got candid on her Instagram stories about the photoshop rumours surrounding her posts – she finally set the record straight about editing True Thompson and Pete Davidson in her snaps.

The Kar-Jenner clan are often hit with photoshop claims on Instagram, now, Kim Kardashian has put all the rumours to rest with a series of candid posts.

On Wednesday (April 27), the KKW Beauty founder posted a slew of stories to her profile where she got transparent about how she curates her feed and sometimes dabbles with photo-editing software…

The saga began when social media users accused Kim of editing her belly button in a recent carousel post that saw the mum-of-four posing in a SKIMS sports bar and underwear set, baring her midriff.

It didn’t take long for Kim to refute the claims, writing on Tuesday: "Come on guys…. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Kim Kardashian finally put the 'photoshop' rumours to rest. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian revealed all of her photoshop secrets on the 'Gram. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She playfully made light of the accusations, writing alongside the snap in question as she re-posted it to her story: "Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!"

The Kardashians star followed up her response by getting confessional about some of the photoshop claims she's been hit with in the past – including questionable photographs of boyfriend Pete Davidson and Khloé's daughter, True Thompson.

The SKIMS founder wrote: "I didn't realise how you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more... this is fun."

Kim Kardashian got confessional on her Instagram stories. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim explained why she photoshopped True Thompson. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim went on to set the record straight, revealing that she did not in fact edit Pete's jawline in a recent photograph.

The reality star wrote alongside an article about the alleged picture alteration: "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!"

However, she did go on to admit that she did edit a picture of True – a photo that was subject to much speculation when it was initially shared.

The 41-year-old wrote: "Ok guys I do have a photoshop confession."

She admitted that the original snap was of Kardashian kids Chicago and Stormi, not True! Kim wrote: "The original pics were Stormi!

"However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she really wasn't feeling posting at the moment so I respect that."

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal," Kim wrote when explaining the Instagram mix-up.

And that's the photoshop mystery finally solved!

