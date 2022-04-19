Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Pete Davidson’s Nose And Jawline In New Pictures?

Kim Kardashian has been accused of another Photoshop fail - this time about a photo of Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping a picture of her boyfriend Pete Davidson, where some of his features appear to look different.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are no strangers to Photoshop fails and her latest involving her boyfriend Pete Davidson has sent the internet into a huge debate.

Remember the adorable PDA snaps that the SKIMS founder shared with her beau after her appearance at The Kardashians premiere?

Well, fans have been speculating if one of the snaps was hit with a slight Photoshop edit as people accused Kim of editing Pete’s nose and jawline.

It all started when Instagram account @ProblematicFame, which focuses on exposing how ‘Instagram can impact beauty standards’ shared a side-by-side of Pete’s profile on Saturday Night Live alongside a snap of a close-up of the picture Kim posted of him.

Pete Davidson appeared to look slightly different in his PDA snaps with Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping Pete Davidson's face. Picture: @problematicfame/Instagram

The account captioned the comparison ‘reality’ vs ‘Instagram’ and although they stated the posts ‘are not accusations’ of anything, fans rushed to Twitter to speculate about whether the picture had been edited.

“Why does pete not look like himself did kim photoshop him or did he glow up,” tweeted one person.

“I would cry if someone gave me a photoshopped nose job and jawline sculpting,” wrote another.

why does pete not look like himself did kim photoshop him or did he glow up 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z8nodQhE8n — ‎ً (@GETOFFFMYNUTS) April 11, 2022

I would cry if someone gave me a photoshopped nose job and jawline sculpting pic.twitter.com/J6uZIdmFLG — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 13, 2022

A third questioned: “Did Kim photoshop him or did he actually visit her plastic surgeon.”

However, an insider told PageSix that no Photoshop was involved in the snap, with the source saying: “Pete’s nose and neck appearance were not altered in any way.

"The image shown in the side-by-side shows his face at a different angle, and he is smiling larger so it cannot be an apples-to-apples comparison.”

