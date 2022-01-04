Did Kim Kardashian Post An Edited Photo Of Chicago And True?

By Capital FM

Another day, another Kardashian member hit with Photoshop claims.

Photos Kim Kardashian posted went viral this week after it appeared the mum of four had edited a photo of her daughter Chicago and True, sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter with Tristan Thompson.

TikTokers and fans of the famous family on social media pointed out it appeared True’s face was Photoshopped into the picture, thought to be taken at Disneyland.

In the picture, True’s face is clearer than the rest of her body which is slightly blurry.

Kim Kardashian was accused of posting an edited image of her daughter and niece. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian had fans questioning this picture of Chicago and True. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans have since been re-surfacing photos of Chicago and Stormi, who visited Disneyland with their famous mums, Kim and Kylie Jenner, in October.

It appears True’s face has been Photoshopped onto Stormi’s body as the tots are in the same outfits in comparison pictures, but the colour of Stormi’s trousers has been changed.

Chicago also has two braids in the picture Kim recently uploaded, but she didn’t have them in the original photos of their trip to Disneyland.

Kim’s kept the pictures on her Instagram profile despite the comment section being flooded with questions about why True is Photoshopped.

It seems Kim Kardashian posted a Photoshopped image originally from her visit to Disneyland. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“lmao True is photoshopped,” one person replied.

“Why is True cropped in?” Asked another.

“Who Photoshopped this? I just wanna know,” wrote a third.

Some fans are also speculating Kim’s post was a ‘distraction’ so that Kylie and Travis Scott could make their return to social media in light of the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis made his return to the platform moments after Kim’s bizarre Photoshopped upload, breaking his social media silence almost two months after 10 people died at his festival in November.

