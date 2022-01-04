Did Kim Kardashian Post An Edited Photo Of Chicago And True?

4 January 2022, 14:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Another day, another Kardashian member hit with Photoshop claims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Photos Kim Kardashian posted went viral this week after it appeared the mum of four had edited a photo of her daughter Chicago and True, sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter with Tristan Thompson.

TikTokers and fans of the famous family on social media pointed out it appeared True’s face was Photoshopped into the picture, thought to be taken at Disneyland.

Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologises To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He’s Fathered A Third Child

In the picture, True’s face is clearer than the rest of her body which is slightly blurry.

Kim Kardashian was accused of posting an edited image of her daughter and niece
Kim Kardashian was accused of posting an edited image of her daughter and niece. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian had fans questioning this picture of Chicago and True
Kim Kardashian had fans questioning this picture of Chicago and True. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans have since been re-surfacing photos of Chicago and Stormi, who visited Disneyland with their famous mums, Kim and Kylie Jenner, in October.

It appears True’s face has been Photoshopped onto Stormi’s body as the tots are in the same outfits in comparison pictures, but the colour of Stormi’s trousers has been changed.

Chicago also has two braids in the picture Kim recently uploaded, but she didn’t have them in the original photos of their trip to Disneyland.

Kim’s kept the pictures on her Instagram profile despite the comment section being flooded with questions about why True is Photoshopped.

It seems Kim Kardashian posted a Photoshopped image originally from her visit to Disneyland
It seems Kim Kardashian posted a Photoshopped image originally from her visit to Disneyland. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“lmao True is photoshopped,” one person replied.

“Why is True cropped in?” Asked another.

“Who Photoshopped this? I just wanna know,” wrote a third.

Some fans are also speculating Kim’s post was a ‘distraction’ so that Kylie and Travis Scott could make their return to social media in light of the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis made his return to the platform moments after Kim’s bizarre Photoshopped upload, breaking his social media silence almost two months after 10 people died at his festival in November.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo Ahead Of HSMTMTS Season 3

Dawn FM is coming...

The Weeknd's Dropping New Album 'Dawn FM' This Week: All The Details From Tracklist To Collaborators
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley's Relationship Timeline

The Little Mix girls have a busy 2022 planned

What Little Mix Have Planned For 2022 As They Enter Final Year As Girlband Ahead Of Hiatus

Liam Payne and Maya Henry look happy as ever

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Share A Look Into Their Loved Up Christmas

A photo of Harry Styles doing karaoke just made our year

A Photo Of Harry Styles Doing Karaoke Just Broke The Internet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night