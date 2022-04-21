Kim Kardashian And Ariana Grande Awkwardly Exchanged Pete Davidson Lyrics Years Ago

21 April 2022, 10:55

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande shared lyrics from Ari's 'Pete Davidson' song years ago
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande shared lyrics from Ari's 'Pete Davidson' song years ago. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian unknowingly paid tribute to Pete Davidson years ago after exchanging lyrics with his then-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have been friends for years and fans are just realising that they bonded over some lyrics about Pete Davidson.

Just to recap, Kim is now dating the Saturday Night Live Comedian following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West - meanwhile, Ari and Pete enjoyed a whirlwind romance in 2018, where they got engaged after a short few weeks together but sadly split five months later.

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

However, Ari penned a song about her beau at the time, even naming it after him - and it seems Kim was a fan of the song herself.

In 2018, the reality TV star posted a photo of herself wearing a tight black dress with her long blonde hair flowing in the breeze as she got into a sports car, and used her opportunity to caption the post with lyrics from Ari's track, ‘Pete Davidson’.

Kim Kardashian's 'Pete Davidson' interaction with Ariana Grande in 2018 has been resurfaced
Kim Kardashian's 'Pete Davidson' interaction with Ariana Grande in 2018 has been resurfaced. Picture: Getty

She penned: “Universe must have my back,” alongside a sparkle emoji, which soon caught the attention of Ari herself, who responded with the next line of lyrics: “Fell from the sky into my lap.”

The exchange was picked up by celeb interaction account @commentsbycelebs on Instagram, and now fans have resurfaced the adorable moment to comment on the twist of fate.

“This aged beautifully,” wrote one fan, while another joked: “**Spits my coffee out**” alongside a laughing emoji.

Another chimed in: “Well that’s a collab I was not expecting.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged for a few months in 2018
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged for a few months in 2018. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for five months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for five months. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

It seems that Kim and Ari are still on good terms, though, as the ‘positions’ songstress regularly reaches out to the mum-of-four with PR gift packages.

A source also recently revealed to Us Weekly that their friendship hasn’t changed since Kim began dating Pete, with the insider saying: “Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years. Whenever they’re at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other.

“Just because Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex Pete, it hasn’t changed their friendship. They adore each other and support each other’s brands.”

Ari has happily moved on with Dalton Gomez, who she married last year in an intimate ceremony, so it’s no surprise she and Pete have remained amicable.

