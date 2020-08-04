Jonathan Cheban Robbed At Gunpoint: Kim Kardashian’s Best Friend Has $250k Watch Stolen

4 August 2020, 10:14

Jonathan Cheban has been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey.
Jonathan Cheban has been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey. Picture: PA images

Jonathan Cheban was approached by ‘two gunmen’ and told to hand over his $250,000 watch in New Jersey.

Jonathan Cheban, who is best known for being close friends with billionaire Skims owner, Kim Kardashian, has been robbed at gunpoint.

The 46-year-old, who often appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was stood with his mum and a friend outside a private driveway in New Jersey when he was approached by ‘two gunmen’ and told to hand over his $250,000 watch.

Kim Kardashian Has Tearful Reunion With Kanye West For The First Time Since Divorce Claims

Jonathan Cheban is best friends with Kim Kardashian.
Jonathan Cheban is best friends with Kim Kardashian. Picture: instagram

He told Mail Online: “It was frightening. I want the guys caught.

"The mugger had a gun pointed at my mother's head.

"There were two gunmen. It was frightening. It happened at 8:30 pm last night just as the sun was going down."

The news comes four years after mother-of-four Kim was infamously robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room by four men dressed as police officers.

The Justice Project star had millions of pounds worth of jewellery stollen in the early hours of the morning which left her ‘badly shaken’.

Speaking about the horrifying ordeal on KUWTK, she said: “They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear as day.

“I was looking at the gun, looking at the stairs... either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator doesn't make it in time or the stairs are locked then I'm like f***ed.

“There's no way out.”

She added: “I just prayed that Kourtney's going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed...like, I'm not going to make it out of here.

“I know how these things go.”

The criminals ended up being caught and one even wrote an apology letter to the reality star.

