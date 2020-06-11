What Is Kim Kardashian's Justice Project? How Can I Watch It?

Kim Kardashian's documentary special is available to stream now. Picture: Oxygen.

What is Kim Kardashian's Justice Project?

When Kim Kardashian's not running her Skims empire or filming her hit reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she is using her platform to highlight criminal justice reform in the US.

Ever since the mum-of-four announced to Vogue in a 2019 cover shoot that she was studying to become a lawyer, she's been committed to bringing about change and has even spoken at the White House.

Kim is studying to become a lawyer. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And now she has brought out a documentary special, titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

But what is Kim Kardashian's Justice Project and how can I watch it?

Let's take a look...

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project is a feature-length documentary which follows the stories of multiple inmates who reveal how they ended up behind bars, as a team of lawyers attempt to have them freed.

Although Kim knows she's not an expert on the justice system, she believes it's her 'responsibility' to educate other people.

At one point in the documentary, she says: “I just felt in my soul that it was my responsibility to educate other people … I knew nothing about the system at all, except for knowing what just feels right in my heart."

How can I watch Kim Kardashian's Justice Project?

The documentary is available to watch on streaming services such as HayU and Amazon and Sky or at oxygen.com.

