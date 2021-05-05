Jesy Nelson Reveals Liam Payne Reached Out To Her After Little Mix Exit

Jesy Nelson revealed Liam Payne reached out to her after she quit Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram/PA

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix and talked about her new music, who reached out to her after her exit and more.

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her departure from Little Mix for the first time, after leaving the band in December last year.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 29-year-old opened up about the struggles she faced being in a girl band and how she feels since leaving.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart

Jesy also went on to discuss her solo music, which she’s been teasing for a while now, before explaining the sweet messages of support she received from people, including One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson on what to expect from her solo music

Jesy has been in the studio a lot recently and fans have been dying to hear what she’s got in the pipeline.

Speaking about what kind of music we can expect from her solo project, she said: “Music is my life. It’s so powerful for me. I’m in the studio just having fun.

“I loved the music I made with Little Mix, but it wasn’t the kind of music I listen to. It just feels so nice to be making music that I love,” which means we may have to rule out solo pop music!

Adding she’s not certain on a release date just yet, she said: “I don’t know when I’m going to bring it out. I feel really content and happy. It’s the weirdest, best feeling in the world.”

Jesy Nelson opened up about the struggles she faced in Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Liam Payne reaching out to Jesy Nelson

Jesy revealed that after quitting the band, she had “so many people” who reached out to her for support, and one of them was Liam Payne.

Having both appeared on the X Factor in their respective bands, it’s not surprising that Liam reached out to have a chat when they’ve both faced pressures of being in the public eye.

Although she didn’t reveal exactly what Liam said to her, she did go on to say that she was called “brave” by those who did reach out, saying: “I didn’t see it as brave, but people were saying, ‘Do you know how brave you are for doing that?’

“‘You’re going to show so many girls that they can do whatever they want and if they want to make themselves happy, they can’.”

Liam Payne reached out to Jesy Nelson after she quit Little Mix. Picture: PA

Jesy Nelson has been busy recording new solo music. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson on the struggles she faced being in a girl band

Jesy has been vocal about facing struggles during her time in Little Mix, which she has previously detailed in her Odd One Out documentary.

In her first solo interview with Cosmo, the former girl band member explained she “didn’t know that I could be this happy” after leaving, adding: “I thought when I was in the group that it was just normal to feel that way [insecure].”

She went on to say that comparing herself to her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall was “consuming” her.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital