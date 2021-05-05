Jesy Nelson Reveals Liam Payne Reached Out To Her After Little Mix Exit

5 May 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 14:52

Jesy Nelson revealed Liam Payne reached out to her after she quit Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson revealed Liam Payne reached out to her after she quit Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix and talked about her new music, who reached out to her after her exit and more.

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her departure from Little Mix for the first time, after leaving the band in December last year.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 29-year-old opened up about the struggles she faced being in a girl band and how she feels since leaving.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart

Jesy also went on to discuss her solo music, which she’s been teasing for a while now, before explaining the sweet messages of support she received from people, including One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson on what to expect from her solo music

Jesy has been in the studio a lot recently and fans have been dying to hear what she’s got in the pipeline.

Speaking about what kind of music we can expect from her solo project, she said: “Music is my life. It’s so powerful for me. I’m in the studio just having fun.

“I loved the music I made with Little Mix, but it wasn’t the kind of music I listen to. It just feels so nice to be making music that I love,” which means we may have to rule out solo pop music!

Adding she’s not certain on a release date just yet, she said: “I don’t know when I’m going to bring it out. I feel really content and happy. It’s the weirdest, best feeling in the world.”

Jesy Nelson opened up about the struggles she faced in Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson opened up about the struggles she faced in Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Liam Payne reaching out to Jesy Nelson

Jesy revealed that after quitting the band, she had “so many people” who reached out to her for support, and one of them was Liam Payne.

Having both appeared on the X Factor in their respective bands, it’s not surprising that Liam reached out to have a chat when they’ve both faced pressures of being in the public eye.

Although she didn’t reveal exactly what Liam said to her, she did go on to say that she was called “brave” by those who did reach out, saying: “I didn’t see it as brave, but people were saying, ‘Do you know how brave you are for doing that?’

“‘You’re going to show so many girls that they can do whatever they want and if they want to make themselves happy, they can’.”

Liam Payne reached out to Jesy Nelson after she quit Little Mix.
Liam Payne reached out to Jesy Nelson after she quit Little Mix. Picture: PA
Jesy Nelson has been busy recording new solo music.
Jesy Nelson has been busy recording new solo music. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson on the struggles she faced being in a girl band

Jesy has been vocal about facing struggles during her time in Little Mix, which she has previously detailed in her Odd One Out documentary.

In her first solo interview with Cosmo, the former girl band member explained she “didn’t know that I could be this happy” after leaving, adding: “I thought when I was in the group that it was just normal to feel that way [insecure].”

She went on to say that comparing herself to her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall was “consuming” her.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tommy Mallet is a millionaire

How TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet Became A Millionaire

Adele shared some rare snaps on her 33rd birthday.

Adele Looks Radiant As She Celebrates Turning 33 With Rare Birthday Pictures

Joe Alwyn and Shailene Woodley star in The Last Letter From Your Lover.

The Last Letter From Your Lover: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & All The Details

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January

All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split just four months after she said she wanted him to propose.

Maura Higgins Wanted Chris Taylor To 'Hurry Up' And Propose Before Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos