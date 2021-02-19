What Could Jesy Nelson's Solo Music Sound Like? From RNB To Ballad Theories

What could Jesy Nelson's solo music sound like? Picture: PA/ Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has teased she is back in the studio two months after leaving Little Mix- so what could her solo work sound like with fan theories of RNB, ballads or even Little Mix style pop.

Jesy Nelson has signalled she is working on solo music following her departure from Little Mix after nine years with a cryptic 'let's go' Instagram post followed with a snap from a recording studio.

Fans are surprised to see the singer getting back into the game so quickly after quitting the band, but are nonetheless supportive of the star and are already speculating what her solo material could sound like.

From ballads to pop to a whole new genre, here is what people think Jes' could have in store for us...

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Jesy teases she's working on music

I'm still going to check out/support jesy in whatever she chooses to do just like I'll continue supporting little mix regardless what they do whether it's solo or group related. — leighannebounce (@leighannebounce) February 16, 2021

Jesy Nelson teases a snap from the recording studio. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Ballads

We know she has one of the most incredible voices in the whole game which shine even brighter when belting out a ballad, which one fan hopes Jesy will turns her sights onto, if she does go solo.

It would be a waste not to!

jesy's voice suits ballads so much, it's going to be so beautiful if she chose to record one — cole (@senorwen) February 17, 2021

Another fan even compared Jesy's powerful pipes to actual Beyoncé's, who we all know is queen of the ballad- so this really could be a good shout!

I always said Jesy Nelson should go solo, I dunno what it was about her but she was always the one I focused on and could see being the next Beyoncé — K (@karmakhlo) February 16, 2021

RNB

As genres go, fans are definitely speculating Jesy could be a great match for RNB and multiple people have thrown this out there!

Fans think Jesy Nelson would be great as an RNB artist. Picture: Twitter

One fan was hilarious taken by surprise of the development Jesy may be going solo, but already had a genre in mind for her!

"WAIT HOW DID I MISS NEWS OF JESY GOING SOLO?????? I CAN SEE AN RNB ALBUM"

After all, we were first introduced to her rapping on The X Factor, so who is to say she wont return to these roots?!

Another took a crystal ball and looked into the future at what each LM girl could do with a solo career just days before Jesy's solo teases, psychic much?!

WAIT HOW DID I MISS NEWS OF JESY GOING SOLO?????? I CAN SEE AN RNB ALBUM 💖💖💖💖💖 — nessa ❤︎ @yunasdeparture (@neverloseurstar) February 17, 2021

Jade - EDM

Jesy - RnB

Leigh - Ballad

Perrie - Opera

This is something, the genre I want them to explore in the future if they all pursue a solo career. — Georgey Hun (@GorgeyHun6) February 17, 2021

Jesy 'followed' Little Mix prouder and songwriter- is she sticking with pop?

Jesy just followed 2 producers/songwriter of LM5 on Instagram — yasuki (@updatejadet) February 16, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Jesy followed both a producer and songwriter for her former band, so are speculating she may be sticking with a team she is familiar with to move forward as a solo artist.

She then quickly posted a snap from the studio which could be with these very people- so could Jesy be sticking what she knows best and forging a solo pop career?

One thing is for certain- it has only be a short period of time since leaving the band, so the singer is almost certainly just finding her feet and trying out some different things.

We're so excited for whatever comes next!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital