Harry Styles Leads Shortlist For British LGBT Awards

20 April 2021, 15:38

Harry Styles has topped the list of nominees for the British LGBT Awards.
Harry Styles has topped the list of nominees for the British LGBT Awards. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has been nominated at the British LGBT Awards, alongside the likes of Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Lizzo.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is amongst the stars who have been shortlisted at the British LGBT Awards.

The annual event will shine a light on LGBT+ activists, role models and allies who have worked to advance rights within the LGBT+ community.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Break-Up Songs About Their Relationship Uncovered

Fans of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star will know he has embraced a number of gender-fluid outfits over the years and has always been supportive towards the LGBT+ community.

The 27-year-old former One Direction singer is now nominated in the MTV music artist category at the awards.

Harry Styles is set to play a gay police officer in upcoming film, My Policeman.
Harry Styles is set to play a gay police officer in upcoming film, My Policeman. Picture: Getty
Sam Smith has been nominated at this year's British LGBT Awards.
Sam Smith has been nominated at this year's British LGBT Awards. Picture: PA

The British LGBT Awards praised Harry’s “unapologetic” nature and "inclusivity" in music for his place as a nominee, with mention to his upcoming movie, My Policeman, where he will play a gay police officer.

They said: “While Harry Styles may have begun his career through One Direction, he has since skyrocketed to another level of celebrity through his work in the fashion industry and his solo music career.

“His unapologetic approach to gender-fluid fashion and his frequent references to inclusivity in the music industry has marked him out as an icon for young queer generations.

“Styles also branched out into the film industry. His most recent role will see him play a gay police officer in period drama, My Policeman."

Harry Styles was praised by fans for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue last year.
Harry Styles was praised by fans for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue last year. Picture: PA
Demi Lovato is also a nominee at this year's British LGBT Awards.
Demi Lovato is also a nominee at this year's British LGBT Awards. Picture: PA

Haz is featured alongside fellow artists such as Sam Smith, Lil Nas X and his good pal, Lizzo.

The celebrity nominees include Juno’s Ellen Page, who came out as transgender last year, as well as Demi Lovato, model Cara Delevingne, and Queer Eye star Tan France.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Spice Girl’s Melanie C are amongst the nominees in the celebrity ally category.

Fans have taken to Twitter to let it be known how proud they are of Haz, and so are we!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish New Album: Release Date, Track List And Everything We Know So Far

Billie Eilish

Liam Payne says he's 'connected' with Bear more recently.

Liam Payne Explains How He And Son Bear Have 'Connected' More During Lockdown

Addison Rae was spotted hanging out with Jack Harlow

Is Addison Rae Dating Jack Harlow?

After's fanbase have been emotional about Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford not returning.

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Won’t Return For New After Sequel And Prequel

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid shared an update on baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Wraps Up Baby Khai For Cute Stroll Around Family Farm

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's next musical collab is 'Save Your Tears' remix

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Have Fans So Excited

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish