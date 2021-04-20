Harry Styles Leads Shortlist For British LGBT Awards

Harry Styles has topped the list of nominees for the British LGBT Awards. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has been nominated at the British LGBT Awards, alongside the likes of Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Lizzo.

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is amongst the stars who have been shortlisted at the British LGBT Awards.

The annual event will shine a light on LGBT+ activists, role models and allies who have worked to advance rights within the LGBT+ community.

Fans of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star will know he has embraced a number of gender-fluid outfits over the years and has always been supportive towards the LGBT+ community.

The 27-year-old former One Direction singer is now nominated in the MTV music artist category at the awards.

Harry Styles is set to play a gay police officer in upcoming film, My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith has been nominated at this year's British LGBT Awards. Picture: PA

“here at one direction we like to celebrate love in all forms. love is love. and we believe that love is something that should be celebrated with open arms”. harry styles, 2015. — louis the fish (@truelxrry) April 19, 2021

The British LGBT Awards praised Harry’s “unapologetic” nature and "inclusivity" in music for his place as a nominee, with mention to his upcoming movie, My Policeman, where he will play a gay police officer.

They said: “While Harry Styles may have begun his career through One Direction, he has since skyrocketed to another level of celebrity through his work in the fashion industry and his solo music career.

“His unapologetic approach to gender-fluid fashion and his frequent references to inclusivity in the music industry has marked him out as an icon for young queer generations.

“Styles also branched out into the film industry. His most recent role will see him play a gay police officer in period drama, My Policeman."

Harry Styles was praised by fans for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue last year. Picture: PA

Demi Lovato is also a nominee at this year's British LGBT Awards. Picture: PA

HARRY STYLES' THIS MOMENT AND THIS MOMENT ONLY. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. pic.twitter.com/pfbXCsCBB9 — Sneha ◟̽◞̽ ✰ (@loualwaysyouhaz) April 19, 2021

Haz is featured alongside fellow artists such as Sam Smith, Lil Nas X and his good pal, Lizzo.

The celebrity nominees include Juno’s Ellen Page, who came out as transgender last year, as well as Demi Lovato, model Cara Delevingne, and Queer Eye star Tan France.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Spice Girl’s Melanie C are amongst the nominees in the celebrity ally category.

Fans have taken to Twitter to let it be known how proud they are of Haz, and so are we!

