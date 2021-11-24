Gigi Hadid Steps Out With New Blonde Hair After Ditching Red Locks

Gigi Hadid has returned to her classic blonde locks after showing off her new hair.

Gigi Hadid has unveiled her brand new blonde hair and we are obsessed!

The 26-year-old wow’ed fans after debuting her fiery red hair back in March this year, but she’s now returned to her OG hair colour.

Gigi’s red hair marked her return to the runway as she debuted it during her catwalk comeback for the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show.

How Gigi Hadid And Baby Khai Are Spending The Holidays Amid Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid dyed her hair red in March this year
Gigi Hadid dyed her hair red in March this year. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid has gone back to her natural hair colour
Gigi Hadid has gone back to her natural hair colour. Picture: Alamy

Her fresh blonde locks were sported while the supermodel was out and about in New York City, showcasing her fresh beach waves in snaps obtained by this tabloid.

This is the first time Gigi has been spotted out since her alleged split from Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction star was reportedly caught in a dispute with Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, last month, which has apparently led to the A-list couple calling it quits.

Gigi Hadid has gone back to blonde
Gigi Hadid has gone back to blonde. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai in September 2020
Gigi Hadid welcomed her daughter Khai in September 2020. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

However, the pair are said to be focused on co-parenting their 14-month-old baby girl, Khai.

Gigi has been spending her time between her farm in Pennsylvania, which she shared with Zayn, as well as her NYC apartment.

She’s yet to publicly address the alleged dispute between her former beau and mother.

