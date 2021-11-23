How Gigi Hadid And Baby Khai Are Spending The Holidays Amid Zayn Malik Split

23 November 2021, 16:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will spend their first festive season with their baby girl Khai following their split.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have called time on their relationship following the former One Direction star’s alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum Yolanda last month.

As we approach the festive season, the supermodel is apparently unsure about how the holidays will look for her and Zayn’s baby girl Khai, as they’re set to spend their first festive holiday apart.

Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

The A-list pair welcomed their daughter Khai in September last year and spent their first Christmas together as a family, but now Gigi is said to be planning on spending Thanksgiving at home with her mother and siblings this year.

According to this publication, an insider said that Gigi is hoping to celebrate with Bella and Anwar at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

Gigi will apparently spend the holidays with her mum and siblings this year
Gigi will apparently spend the holidays with her mum and siblings this year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split last month
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split last month. Picture: Instagram

They said: “With everything going on, Gigi knows the holidays won’t be the same this year as they were last.

“Gigi loved celebrating with her whole family together, Zayn included. But now that they’ve split, she doesn’t know exactly how that will look.”

The 26-year-old is ‘focused on co-parenting Khai’ with Zayn, so spending time with her ex isn’t out of the question, according to the insider.

The source added: “She’s planning on celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom at the Pennsylvania farm, Bella and Anwar plan on being there too.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last September. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai is now 14 months old
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai is now 14 months old. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“Gigi loves cooking at Thanksgiving and she just wants to be surrounded with family,” they continued.

Zayn hasn’t asked about plans for Thanksgiving yet, so Gigi is going to move forward with her own plans for her and Khai and if Zayn reaches out, then she’s not opposed to him seeing her.”

They went on to say that Gigi would ‘never keep Khai away from her father’ but that they are strictly focused on raising Khai, ‘not on rekindling anything romantic’.

