Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid Tensions 'Began Months Ago'

1 November 2021, 12:52

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi’s mum Yolanda Hadid reportedly fell out months before their dispute went public.

Zayn Malik has been charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mum Yolanda after she claimed a physical and verbal altercation took place at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi.

But tensions are thought to have risen between the ex One Direction star and the mum-of-three months ago, after Yolanda shared a picture of the couple’s one-year-old daughter Khai on social media.

Zayn Malik ‘Will Fight To Avoid Custody Battle’ With Gigi Hadid Over Baby Khai

Zayn and Gigi have kept their baby’s identity out of the spotlight to ensure she can have an upbringing as close to normal as possible.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik keep their baby's face out of the spotlight
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik keep their baby's face out of the spotlight. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid welcomed baby Khai in September 2020
Gigi Hadid welcomed baby Khai in September 2020. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

According to the tabloids, Yolanda posted a photo on social media where Khai’s face could be seen in the mirror, but she quickly deleted the image.

A source claimed: “Back in January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see her face and Zayn went crazy - he’s so protective of his daughter’s privacy, he was so mad.”

“Yolanda deleted it immediately but things were tense.

“Yolanda doesn’t see what the issue is, but Zayn - and Gigi - are very against their child being photographed and it’s been a huge cause of tension between them.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have apparently split
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have apparently split. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of verbal and physical assault
Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of verbal and physical assault. Picture: Getty

It comes after Zayn was charged with harassing Gigi and her mum, with TMZ claiming Yolanda was ‘strongly considering’ filing a complaint with the police.

Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment, pleading guilty to one and no contest to three.

Gigi and Zayn are said to have split amid the alleged family incident.

