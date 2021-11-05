Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

5 November 2021, 12:56

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar have reportedly fallen out with Gigi’s ex Zayn Malik amid his family dispute with their mother, Yolanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella and Anwar Hadid’s relationships with Zayn Malik have been strained amid the singer’s split from their sister, Gigi.

Zayn and Gigi had been in an on-off relationship for around six years, but are said to have split recently amid the former One Direction star’s dispute with the models' mum Yolanda.

Gigi Hadid ‘Meeting Lawyers To Discuss Custody Of Khai’ Amid Zayn Malik Split

According to a TMZ report, Yolanda claimed that Zayn had ‘struck’ her, which the ‘Pillowtalk’ star ‘adamantly denied’.

The family dispute appears to have escalated to Gigi’s siblings as Bella and Anwar allegedly had a ‘huge rift’ with Zayn, according to reports.

Bella and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a 'huge rift' with Zayn
Bella and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a 'huge rift' with Zayn. Picture: Alamy
Yolanda and Zayn Malik allegedly had a family dispute
Yolanda and Zayn Malik allegedly had a family dispute. Picture: Alamy

A source told UsWeekly: “Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid].

“They hate what he has done to their sister.”

This comes just days after Bella and Anwar unfollowed Zayn on Instagram, following the claims made by their mother.

Zayn has since put out a statement, denying the claims, while Gigi has not publicly addressed the dispute.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split weeks ago
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split weeks ago. Picture: Alamy
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last year
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last year. Picture: Instagram

Her rep, however, told E! that she is focusing on her and Zayn’s baby girl Khai, who they welcomed in September last year.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” they said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Gigi was ‘meeting with lawyers to discuss custody issues’, with an insider claiming she has been looking for a ‘civil’ solution that will allow her and Zayn to co-parent Khai.

“Gigi met with her lawyers last week,” an insider told UsWeekly, “She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues. There will be conversations about custody.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie!

Ariana Grande Just Landed Her Dream Role In 'Wicked'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock treated fans to a rare glimpse of her baby twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares New Glimpse Of Adorable Twin Babies

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's film

Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

Here's how Harry Styles helped another fan come out

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out To Their Mum On Stage

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him