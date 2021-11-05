Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar have reportedly fallen out with Gigi’s ex Zayn Malik amid his family dispute with their mother, Yolanda.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bella and Anwar Hadid’s relationships with Zayn Malik have been strained amid the singer’s split from their sister, Gigi.

Zayn and Gigi had been in an on-off relationship for around six years, but are said to have split recently amid the former One Direction star’s dispute with the models' mum Yolanda.

Gigi Hadid ‘Meeting Lawyers To Discuss Custody Of Khai’ Amid Zayn Malik Split

According to a TMZ report, Yolanda claimed that Zayn had ‘struck’ her, which the ‘Pillowtalk’ star ‘adamantly denied’.

The family dispute appears to have escalated to Gigi’s siblings as Bella and Anwar allegedly had a ‘huge rift’ with Zayn, according to reports.

Bella and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a 'huge rift' with Zayn. Picture: Alamy

Yolanda and Zayn Malik allegedly had a family dispute. Picture: Alamy

A source told UsWeekly: “Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid].

“They hate what he has done to their sister.”

This comes just days after Bella and Anwar unfollowed Zayn on Instagram, following the claims made by their mother.

Zayn has since put out a statement, denying the claims, while Gigi has not publicly addressed the dispute.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are said to have split weeks ago. Picture: Alamy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last year. Picture: Instagram

Her rep, however, told E! that she is focusing on her and Zayn’s baby girl Khai, who they welcomed in September last year.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” they said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Gigi was ‘meeting with lawyers to discuss custody issues’, with an insider claiming she has been looking for a ‘civil’ solution that will allow her and Zayn to co-parent Khai.

“Gigi met with her lawyers last week,” an insider told UsWeekly, “She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues. There will be conversations about custody.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital