Gigi Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Speaks Out Amid Zayn Malik & Yolanda Dispute

Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed has shown his support towards the model amid the family dispute. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has broken his silence after his ex-wife Yolanda claimed Zayn Malik ‘struck’ her.

Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed has thrown support behind the model after her mum Yolanda and long-term boyfriend Zayn Malik were allegedly involved in a family dispute.

According to reports, Yolanda claimed that the former One Direction star ‘struck her’, leading Zayn and Gigi to allegedly split over the family conflict.

Zayn Malik ‘Will Fight To Avoid Custody Battle’ With Gigi Hadid Over Baby Khai

Zayn ‘adamantly denied’ the allegations and is said to be co-parenting his baby girl Khai with Gigi, with hopes to avoid a custody battle over their 13-month-old daughter.

Now Gigi’s dad, Mohamed, has broken his silence amid the dispute between his ex-wife, whom he was married to for four years, and Zayn.

Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid has spoken out following the family dispute. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid's dad threw support behind the model. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snaps of Gigi, as well as some father and daughter shots, the property developer gushed over the 26-year-old.

He wrote in the caption: “Simply love you my daughter and I am so proud of you ..Babba of @gigihadid and Jido of Khai."

In Mohamed’s native language Arabic, babba means dad while jido means grandfather.

The post comes just a few days after Gigi’s sister Bella and brother Anwar unfollowed Zayn on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid with her mother, Yolanda, and father, Mohamed. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Zayn’s sister Waliyha shared some cryptic posts on Instagram amid the claims, and threw support behind her big brother.

Gigi’s rep told E! following the dispute that she is ‘solely focused on the best for Khai’ right now.

“She asks for privacy during this time,” they added.

