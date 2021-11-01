Zayn Malik ‘Will Fight To Avoid Custody Battle’ With Gigi Hadid Over Baby Khai

Zayn Malik will do what it takes to avoid custody battle with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are said to have ended their relationship amid the singer’s dispute with the model’s mum, Yolanda.

Zayn Malik has vowed to do everything he can do to avoid a custody battle with Gigi Hadid over their 13-month-old daughter amid his dispute with Yolanda Hadid.

The former One Direction star and the supermodel are said to have split amid the alleged family incident, and Zayn is reportedly willing to do all he can to avoid it getting in the way of his co-parenting with Gigi.

An insider told this tabloid that Zayn is ‘deeply concerned’ about his family’s future.

They said: “Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body.”

Zayn Malik has 'vowed to fight with every ounce' to avoid custody battle with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Alamy

Zayn shared a statement following the family dispute. Picture: Zayn Malik/Twitter

“Gigi may want him to co-parent, but her mother could potentially make legal moves within the court systems about custody,” added the source.

The publication went on to say that the mother-of-one allegedly asked Zayn to seek help with anger management before they broke up.

The insider claimed she ‘had urged Zayn to get therapy before they split and wanted him to deal with his issues’.

Zayn Malik has denied 'striking' Yolanda Hadid amid dispute. Picture: Alamy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are focused on co-parenting baby Khai. Picture: Instagram

This comes after TMZ reported that Gigi’s mum Yolanda was ‘seriously considering filing a police report’, claiming the ‘Vibez’ star ‘struck her’.

Zayn ‘adamantly denied’ the claims and went on to tell the publication: “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their first baby - daughter, Khai - back in September last year, with the pair recently celebrating her first birthday with close friends and family.

