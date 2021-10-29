Gigi Hadid Speaks Out Following Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid’s Alleged Dispute

Gigi Hadid addressed the family dispute through her rep. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has responded to the alleged family dispute between Zayn Malik and her mother, Yolanda.

An alleged dispute took place between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid and now Gigi Hadid has addressed the family incident.

TMZ first reported that Yolanda was ‘seriously considering filing a police report’ with claims the former One Direction star ‘struck her last week’.

Zayn denied the claims and said in a statement to the outlet: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid.

“For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

Gigi Hadid's rep addressed the alleged family dispute. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi has now addressed the alleged dispute through her rep, who told E! that she is focusing on her and Zayn’s baby girl Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.

Her rep told the publication: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

This comes after it was reported that Gigi and Zayn had called time on their relationship amid the alleged family dispute.

An insider told People of their split: “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though."

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their baby girl in September last year. Picture: Instagram

Yolanda Hadid had an alleged dispute with Zayn Malik. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," they added.

Gigi and Zayn have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015 and most recently rekindled their romance at the end of 2019.

Yolanda is yet to publicly address the alleged dispute.

