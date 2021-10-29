Gigi Hadid Speaks Out Following Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid’s Alleged Dispute

29 October 2021, 11:14

Gigi Hadid addressed the family dispute through her rep
Gigi Hadid addressed the family dispute through her rep. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has responded to the alleged family dispute between Zayn Malik and her mother, Yolanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An alleged dispute took place between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid and now Gigi Hadid has addressed the family incident.

TMZ first reported that Yolanda was ‘seriously considering filing a police report’ with claims the former One Direction star ‘struck her last week’.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split Amid Alleged Dispute With Yolanda Hadid

Zayn denied the claims and said in a statement to the outlet: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid.

“For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

Gigi Hadid's rep addressed the alleged family dispute
Gigi Hadid's rep addressed the alleged family dispute. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi has now addressed the alleged dispute through her rep, who told E! that she is focusing on her and Zayn’s baby girl Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.

Her rep told the publication: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

This comes after it was reported that Gigi and Zayn had called time on their relationship amid the alleged family dispute.

An insider told People of their split: “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though."

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their baby girl in September last year
Zayn and Gigi welcomed their baby girl in September last year. Picture: Instagram
Yolanda Hadid had an alleged dispute with Zayn Malik
Yolanda Hadid had an alleged dispute with Zayn Malik. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," they added.

Gigi and Zayn have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015 and most recently rekindled their romance at the end of 2019.

Yolanda is yet to publicly address the alleged dispute.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Ed Sheeran's child

Ed Sheeran's Daughter: All The Details From Her Name To Her Age

Jungkook put his own spin on this Harry Styles track

Jungkook Of BTS Just Covered Harry Styles' 'Falling' And It's Stunning

Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

When Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction & Why?

One Direction

Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar have reacted to the alleged dispute between their mum and Zayn

Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella & Brother Anwar Unfollow Zayn On Instagram Amid Yolanda Dispute

Zayn's sister shared a series of cryptic posts amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute

Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident

Molly-Mae Hague wants to be more private

Molly-Mae Hague Has 'Learnt Her Lesson' After Burglary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him