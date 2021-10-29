Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident

29 October 2021, 13:32

Zayn's sister shared a series of cryptic posts amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute
Zayn's sister shared a series of cryptic posts amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute
Zayn Malik’s younger sister Waliyha has taken to social media after reports of a family dispute between the singer and Yolanda Hadid circulated online.

Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid were allegedly involved in a family dispute, leading the former One Direction star and his long-term girlfriend Gigi to split, according to reports.

Zayn’s younger sister, Waliyha, has now spoken out amid the incident, taking to social media to share cryptic posts about ‘karma’.

Gigi Hadid Speaks Out Following Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid’s Alleged Dispute

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of quotes, with one that read: “'I've learned three lessons this year, to leave people where they at, accept situations for what they are and not every action needs a reaction."

Another post read: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are."

Zayn Malik has three sisters; Doniya, Waliyha and Safaa
Zayn Malik has three sisters; Doniya, Waliyha and Safaa

“What goes around comes around. That's how it works," the post continued.

She went on to throw support behind her brother by reposting his statement, where he denied allegations that he ‘struck’ Gigi’s mother, Yolanda.

In another post about family, Waliyha tagged Zayn and told him: “You are so loved by us all.”

Waliyha Malik shared cryptic posts about 'karma'
Waliyha Malik shared cryptic posts about 'karma'
Waliyha told Zayn Malik 'you are so loved' amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute
Waliyha told Zayn Malik 'you are so loved' amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split

This comes just hours after reports circulated that Gigi and Zayn had split following the alleged dispute between the singer and Gigi’s mum.

A rep for Gigi told E! that the stars are focused on co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, Khai.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” said the model’s rep.

