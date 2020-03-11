One Direction Siblings: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik's Sisters & Brothers' Ages & Jobs Revealed

The One Direction have supportive siblings. Picture: Getty/Instagram

How many brothers and sisters do Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have? Here's what we know about One Direction's siblings, from their ages to their jobs.

One Direction have always felt like a family as they started their X Factor journey at such a young age and grew from teens to men together.

But how many siblings do Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have? How old are they and what do they do?

5 One Direction Baking Ideas To Make Whilst Working From Home

Let’s take a look at their family lives...

Harry Styles

Harry Styles took his sister, Gemma, to the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Harry is super close to his big sister, Gemma Styles and he even recently brought her along to the BRITs 2020 as they were seen sat together.

28-year-old Gemma is a journalist and blogger, with notable achievements on her website gemmastyles.com.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is older than his sisters and brother. Picture: Instagram

Louis is the eldest of seven siblings.

Charlotte (Lottie) Tomlinson is a 20-year-old social media influencer and is the creator of Tanologist - a self-tanning product.

She has also modelled with clothing brand, Revolve.

Félicite was also a successful influencer and model, as well as a clothing designer, before tragically passing away at her flat, aged 18, last year.

Daisy and Phoebe are Louis’ 14-year-old twin sisters, who both currently reside in the star’s hometown, Doncaster.

His youngest siblings are also twins; Doris and his only brother, Ernest Deakin, aged 4.

The ‘Walls’ hitmaker also has a 20-year-old sister named Georgia Austin, who is Louis’ half-sister from his biological dad’s second marriage.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne is the youngest of his siblings. Picture: Instagram

Liam has two older sisters; Nicola Payne and Ruth Gibbons.

Nicola, the eldest of the Payne siblings, is 31 years old and Ruth is 29.

Ruth married her childhood sweetheart in 2016, where Liam attended the wedding, and the ‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker is an uncle to Ruth’s young son.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan is godfather to Greg's son, Theo. Picture: Twitter

Niall has one older brother, 31-year-old Greg Horan, who he reportedly ‘cut ties’ with, in 2017.

The 'Nice To Meet Ya’ hitmaker was the best man at his brother’s wedding in 2013 and is also godfather to Greg’s six-year-old son, Theo.

Niall’s adorable nephew boasts a whopping 51k followers on Instagram!

Zayn Malik

Zayn is set to be an uncle soon. Picture: Instagram

Zayn has three sisters, Doniya, Waliyha and Safaa.

Doniya is 27 years old and is a super talented makeup artist and beauty blogger.

21-year-old Waliyha, like her sister, is a beauty specialist, but also models.

She also appeared in One Direction’s music video for their hit track, 'Story Of My Life’.

Safaa is the youngest of the Malik siblings and got married to her beau last year, aged 17.

The ‘Flames' hitmaker’s sister is also pregnant with her first child, who she revealed is a baby girl - Zayn is set to be an uncle for the first time!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Pop News