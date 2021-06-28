Simon Cowell Is Convinced He Can Make One Direction Reunion Happen

28 June 2021, 15:19

Simon Cowell's talks of a One Direction reunion has fans hopeful
Simon Cowell's talks of a One Direction reunion has fans hopeful. Picture: Getty/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Simon Cowell has vowed to make the One Direction reunion happen as he’s convinced he can get the boys back together again.

Is a One Direction reunion finally on the cards?

Simon Cowell seems to think so after he appeared to be pretty convinced that if anyone can get the boys back together, it’s him.

The music mogul created 1D on the X Factor back in 2010, where Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik finished in third place, before going on to become arguably the biggest boy band of our generation.

We’ve Been Blessed With Another Harry Styles Unseen Picture

As fans know, Zayn left the group in 2015, with the other four band members going on to release their final album, before announcing their hiatus in 2016.

Simon Cowell said he'd love to see a One Direction reunion happen
Simon Cowell said he'd love to see a One Direction reunion happen. Picture: PA

The boys have gone to have extremely successful solo careers since, however, Simon isn’t giving up hope on the idea of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ stars reforming.

Joining Australia’s Today show, Simon said about the reunion: “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it is making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing. I'd love it to happen.

"If I could get into a room with them all and just say to them, 'You know what, whether it's six months or something, I think you would have such a great time and enjoy each others' company again'.

“Maybe I could persuade them. But I think they should do it, definitely. The fans, of course, would love it."

One Direction was formed in 2010 on the X Factor
One Direction was formed in 2010 on the X Factor. Picture: PA
Simon Cowell put together One Direction during their season on the X Factor
Simon Cowell put together One Direction during their season on the X Factor. Picture: PA

This comes after fans celebrated their 10-year anniversary last July, which marked a decade since One Direction was formed on the X Factor.

Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam dedicated special posts to the iconic moment they became a band, thanking fans for their continued support over the years.

Talks of a reunion have been floating around for quite some time, but nothing has been set in stone just yet.

We’ll be waiting!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How long will this years Love Island be airing on ITV2?

How Long Is Love Island 2021 On For?

Faye Winter is just one of the many Love Island 2021 contestants

Who Is Faye Winter? Love Island Star’s Age, Where She’s From And Job Revealed

Shannon Singh is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants

Shannon Singh: How Old Is The Love Island Star & What’s Her Job?

The Love Island villa is available to hire

Where Is The Love Island Villa 2021, Can You Rent It Out And How Much Does It Cost?

Love Island

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together?

Features

Laura Whitmore's baby girl's name has an adorable meaning

Laura Whitmore's Baby Daughter’s Name Holds Sentimental Meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills