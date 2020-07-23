One Direction Anniversary Video '10 Years of 1D' Has Fans In Tears – For Many Reasons

Over a million fans tuned into watch the premiere of 10 Years of One Direction, and the clip had Directioners in tears.

One Direction’s anniversary video, 10 Years of One Direction, finally dropped at 4pm on 23 July showing a montage of the boys’ highlights from 2010 when they were formed, to their last ever tour.

Harry Styles Says He’s 'Thankful’ For One Direction And ‘Loves’ Bandmates ‘So Much’ In 10-Year Anniversary Post

The 4.57 long video had fans in tears as soon as it premiered, as it looked back at the boys’ rise to the biggest band in the world, from teenagers to their early twenties.

The anniversary video looked at 1D's highlights over the years
The anniversary video looked at 1D's highlights over the years. Picture: Getty

Kicking off with ‘You Don’t Know You're Beautiful’ and ending with the tear-jerker that is ‘History’, it hit us all right in the feels.

“The fact I thought I was over them. Tears are literally gushing out of my eyes,” one fan commented on the video.

Capital Celebrates One Direction's Ten Year Anniversary With A Watch Party & Liam Payne Joins Capital Breakfast!

“10 years in 4 minutes 57 seconds straight i'm crying *in a cool way,” replied another.

“’Hey Harry’ It's the only reason why I'm smiling and crying at the same time,” wrote another, pointing out the moment the boys were larking about behind-the-scenes.

However, a lot of fans were disappointed One Direction’s entire journey had been compressed into such a short video, especially as they’ve been hoping for some sort of reunion since 2015.

Many were also hoping the surprise video would finally be a music video for 'Infinity' from their 2015 album.

One person replied: “DISSAPOINTED LEVEL : WHEN HARRY FOUND OUT NIALL USED HIS TOOTHBRUSH.”

“Disappointed level: directioners when they found out that this vid is only 4 minutes.”

“I don’t wanna be ungrateful but wtf,” tweeted another.

“We’ve waited five years for a compilation,” fumed one more.

Each of the boys marked the special occasion with emotional social media posts of their own, with only Zayn yet to acknowledge the milestone at the time of writing.

