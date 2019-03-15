Stars Send Their Prayers To Louis Tomlinson Following His Sister's Tragic Death

Celebrities - such as James Corden - sent their wishes to Louis Tomlinson following his sister's death. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Following the untimely passing of Louis Tomlinson's sister, Felicité, the 'Just Hold On' singer received several messages from his friends and fans wishing him well.

Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister, Felicité, was tragically found dead following a suspected cardiac arrest on Thursday, 14 March 2019.

The One Direction star's sibling passed away just two years after Louis lost his mother, Johanna, to leukaemia. Following the horrific news, Louis' celebrity friends reached out to him.

James Corden, who has been close friends with the 'What Makes You Beautiful' band - and has previously done a Carpool Karaoke with Louis Tomlinson - wrote "Such incredibly sad news today. You’re not on your own in this," before assuring Louis that people are pulling for the Tomlinson family.

Such incredibly sad news today. You’re not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 15, 2019

Another close friend to 1D, Charlie Puth, wrote to Louis on Twitter, saying "I can’t imagine how hard it is right now." The 'Attention' singer sent his love and prayers.

Prayers to Louis Tomlinson. I can’t imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I’m so sorry and my prayers are with you. — charlie puth (@charlieputh) March 15, 2019

Other stars that sent their wishes to Louis Tomlinson included Love Island's Rykard, Rak-Su and comedian, Arron Crascall.

Louis Tomlinson 🙏🏼🖤 — Rykard (@ItsRykard) March 15, 2019

Our condolences and prayers go out the @Louis_Tomlinson and his family at this time — Rak-Su (@RakSuMusic) March 15, 2019

Such an incredible hard time for you @Louis_Tomlinson please surround yourself with people!! So sorry for your loss mate.. ❤️ — Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) March 15, 2019

Louis' millions of Directioners also shared their support, rallying around the singer after the tragic news.

Felicité - who was also known as 'Fizzy', to her friends - passed away on 14 March, and her death is being considered as "unexplained" at this stage.

It's understood that two ambulance crews were on scene, including an experienced paramedic and a single responder medic in a car.

We're sending Louis Tomlinson love and support during this difficult period.