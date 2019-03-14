One Direction Fans Send Louis Tomlinson Supportive Messages After Sister Felicité's Death

Louis Tomlinson's fans have been sending him messages of love and support after his sister Felicité passed away after an unexpected heart attack.

One Direction fans have showed an outpouring of support for Louis Tomlinson after the tragic passing of his sister Felicité.

Felicité Tomlinson, aged only 18 years old, died after a suspected heart attack just two years after Louis' mum Johannah passed away too.

1D fans have of course, rallied around their favourite after this horrible news broke. One fan wrote, "Please i’m begging y’all to respect Louis Tomlinson and his family. Don’t tag him in pictures of his sister. Don’t show up to see him. Don’t go to the funeral to meet him and take pictures. RESPECT HIM. RESPECT HIS PRIVACY."

Louis Tomlinson’s little sister just passed away, after loosing his mum a few years back 🤧 prayers to him and his family! — Hoodo🌙 (@Cabeyosings) March 14, 2019

life’s too short. please remind ur friends, family and pets u love them. the smallest gesture can make their day. you truly never know when it’s gonna be their last. thoughts to louis tomlinson and his family. :( — angie🌷 (@seavmendes) March 14, 2019

At this point I would just like to send my love and strength to you the family Tomlinson, that God will comfort the hearts of all !



Rest in peace Fizzy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pLSaRtRbVy — 𝒯𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓏𝒾𝓃𝒽𝒶 𝒹𝑒 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝒶̃𝑜 ❯❯❯❯ (@UmaGrandeTrouxa) March 14, 2019

my heart is breaking for louis tomlinson and his family :(( — chloe ☂︎ (@romanovait) March 14, 2019

One fan wrote, "The fact that Louis Tomlinson has just lost his 18 year old sister so suddenly just a short time after losing his mum of cancer is f*****g heartbreaking what a f****** cruel world!"